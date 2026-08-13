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Sweden's IF Metall ends Tesla strike after carmaker buys out union members - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's IF Metall ends Tesla strike after carmaker buys out union members

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Tesla Ends IF Metall Strike in Sweden by Buying Out Union Members

Resolution of the Tesla-IF Metall Labor Dispute

Background of the Strike

STOCKHOLM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swedish trade union IF Metall said on Thursday it was calling off its three-year-long industrial action against Tesla after the carmaker bought out all the union's striking members at the company. 

"This means that the conflict no longer has any effect," the union said in a statement.

Origins and Key Issues

The dispute started in October 2023 when Tesla mechanics went on strike as the union demanded collective agreements with Tesla, making it a flashpoint for tensions between CEO Elon Musk's anti-union stance and Sweden's collective bargaining model.

Tesla does not have manufacturing plants in Sweden, but its electric cars are serviced by IF Metall union workers.

Union Perspective

"We can conclude that Tesla is so strongly opposed to collective agreements that they would rather buy out employees who are members of the union than give them safe conditions," IF Metall said.

"This is unprecedented in the Swedish labour market," it said, adding that it still aims for collective agreements to apply across the country.

Tesla’s Response and Market Impact

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The U.S. group has continued to operate in Sweden throughout the labour conflict, selling new vehicles and carrying out repairs.

Importance of the Nordic Market

The Nordic region is a key market for Tesla, which has a policy of not agreeing to collective bargaining and has said its staff have as good or better terms than those IF Metall is demanding.

Conclusion of the Strike

IF Metall is suspending its action, which has had support from several other Nordic trade unions, as of August 19, ending Sweden's longest strike.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • IF Metall’s industrial action against Tesla began in October 2023 over Tesla’s refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement at its Swedish service centers (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The strike, lasting around 600 days, became Sweden’s longest modern labour conflict and included widespread sympathy actions disrupting Tesla’s operations across sectors (lemonde.fr).
  • The dispute ended after Tesla bought out all striking union members—an unprecedented move in Sweden’s labour market—which IF Metall says reflects the company’s opposition to collective agreements (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did IF Metall end its strike against Tesla in Sweden?
IF Metall ended the strike because Tesla bought out all the union's striking members, rendering the industrial action ineffective.
How long did the Tesla strike in Sweden last?
The industrial action by IF Metall against Tesla lasted for three years.
What was the main issue between IF Metall and Tesla?
The conflict centered around IF Metall's demand for collective agreements with Tesla, which the company refused.
Did Tesla have manufacturing plants in Sweden?
No, Tesla does not have manufacturing plants in Sweden but services vehicles there using IF Metall union workers.
When is IF Metall suspending its action against Tesla?
IF Metall is suspending its action as of August 19, ending Sweden's longest strike.

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