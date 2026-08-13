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FTSE 100 falls to two-week low as Antofagasta cuts outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 falls to two-week low as Antofagasta cuts outlook 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets UK economy Mining

Antofagasta Cuts Outlook, Sending FTSE 100 to Lowest Since Late July

Market Reaction and Economic Overview

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Performance

Aug 13 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell to a more than two-week low on Thursday after Antofagasta's downbeat copper production forecast sparked losses in the mining sector and offset any relief from stronger-than-expected economic growth in June.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2% to 10,806.89 points by 1008 GMT — dropping for a fourth consecutive day and touching its lowest since July 28. The mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed 0.2% to 24,870.08 points.

UK Economic Growth

Unexpected GDP Rise

• Britain's economy unexpectedly grew in June as companies enjoyed a respite from the energy price surge caused by the Iran war, the start of the men's soccer World Cup and hot weather, official data showed.

GDP Figures and Market Response

• Gross domestic product rose by 0.3% in June, putting Britain on course for the strongest growth among the Group of Seven rich economies in the first half of 2026, after being flat in May. The pound, though, was largely unchanged against the dollar as the data did little to change near-term interest rate expectations.

Analyst Commentary

• "This is not a boom though, and quarterly growth has slowed from 0.6%, but Britain is proving significantly harder to knock off course than many feared," said Sam North, market analyst for eToro.

Mining Sector Impact

Antofagasta and Other Miners

• Antofagasta shares fell 5% after the company cut its 2026 copper output due to a shutdown at its Los Pelambres mine in July. Shares of other miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American dropped 4.5% and 3.2%, respectively.

Broader Mining Indexes

• The FTSE 350 indexes of industrial metal miners and precious metal miners fell more than 3% each as metal prices lost steam against a firmer dollar. [GOL/] [MET/L]

Global Economic Factors

US Inflation and Federal Reserve Outlook

• A tame U.S. inflation reading on Wednesday dented expectations of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. Yet, a lack of progress to permanently end the Middle East conflict kept oil prices supported and raised concerns about energy-driven inflationary pressures. [O/R]

Mid-Cap Movers

Costain Results

• Among mid-cap stocks, Costain gained 4.6% after the infrastructure solutions firm issued upbeat half-yearly results.

Savills Profit Surge

• British property firm Savills surged 8.7% as it posted a 47% rise in half-year underlying profit, strengthened by an improvement in its North American and transactional businesses.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Antofagasta cut its copper output outlook amid lower first‑half production, dragging down mining stocks including Rio Tinto and Anglo American (engineeringnews.co.za)
  • UK economy grew 0.3% in June, with first‑half 2026 GDP among the strongest in the G7 (ons.gov.uk)
  • Mid‑cap stocks Costain and Savills jumped on upbeat half‑year performances, with Costain benefiting from strong contracts and Savills from a sharp profit rise (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 fall to its lowest level in over two weeks?
The FTSE 100 fell due to Antofagasta's reduced copper production outlook, causing losses across the mining sector.
How did Britain's economy perform in June?
Britain's economy grew by 0.3% in June, outperforming expectations and leading the G7 in early 2026.
What was the impact of Antofagasta's outlook on mining stocks?
Antofagasta's shares fell 5%, while Rio Tinto and Anglo American also saw significant declines.
Did the recent economic growth in the UK affect the pound?
Despite strong economic growth in June, the pound remained largely unchanged against the dollar.
Which mid-cap stocks saw notable gains?
Costain gained 4.6% after positive results, and Savills surged 8.7% due to strong profit growth.

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