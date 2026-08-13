Frasers Acquires Harvey Nichols Out of Administration in Major UK Retail Deal

Frasers' Strategic Acquisition of Harvey Nichols

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers acquired luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols out of administration for an undisclosed sum on Thursday, adding one of Britain's most storied retailers to its stable of premium retail brands.

Background and Historical Significance

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols has been loss-making for several years. While it remains a key luxury shopping destination, its glory days of the 1990s and 2000s are long gone, making the deal the latest in a string of distressed British retail rescues by Ashley, who is known for buying businesses at bargain prices.

Deal Details and Assets Acquired

The deal includes Harvey Nichols' stores in London, Edinburgh and Leeds, its online business, existing inventory and more than 1,000 employees, as well as the retailer's international franchise agreements. The OXO Tower restaurant was sold separately to another buyer.

Restructuring and Future Plans

Frasers, led by British retail tycoon Ashley, said the integration of Harvey Nichols into its operations would require "significant" restructuring, which could include a review and rationalisation of the store portfolio, organisational structure, operating model and cost base.

End of an Era and Reporting

Harvey Nichols sells luxury goods ranging from cosmetics and fashion to food and wine. The acquisition ends 35 years of ownership under Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon, who bought the retailer in 1991.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)