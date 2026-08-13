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Ambrey engaged in salvage of stricken tanker Caroline Bezengi off Omani coast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ambrey engaged in salvage of stricken tanker Caroline Bezengi off Omani coast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Oil Spill Maritime Security

Ambrey Oversees Salvage of Grounded Tanker Caroline Bezengi off Omani Coast

Salvage Operations and Environmental Impact

Ambrey's Involvement in the Salvage Effort

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - British maritime security company Ambrey said on Thursday it has been engaged in the salvage of the stricken tanker Caroline Bezengi off the Omani coast and that salvage vessels are en route to support the operation.

Details of the Caroline Bezengi Incident

Grounding Near Omani Marine Nature Reserve

The Caroline Bezengi tanker, carrying an estimated 800,000 barrels of Russian oil and under international sanctions, ran aground on June 30 near an Omani marine nature reserve that is home to wildlife including Arabian Sea humpback whales and Socotra cormorants.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Response Measures

Ambrey said it was working with stakeholders in Oman and has contracted a leading international oil spill response firm.

Challenges Posed by Weather Conditions

"This is an extremely challenging situation, compounded by adverse weather conditions associated with the Khareef monsoon" Ed Wollaston, director of global response at Ambrey, said.

Environmental and Regional Context

Impact of the Khareef Monsoon

Oman's Dhofar region experiences the Khareef, an annual season triggered by Indian Ocean monsoon winds that fill the area with steady mist, cool drizzles and intermittent rain.

Oil Spill Threat to Omani Coastline

Oman's environment agency said on Wednesday that a vast oil spill from a leaking tanker had started to hit the country's coastline, threatening to become one of the world's worst in years after spreading largely unchecked for weeks.

Background of the Incident

Initial Difficulties and Geopolitical Context

The vessel first reported difficulties off Yemen on June 8 after what maritime sources said appeared to be a blast, and no party has claimed an attack as the tanker navigated two separate wars on its journey from Russia to India.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Ambrey has been engaged and contracted an international oil‑spill response firm to salvage the Caroline Bezengi, with vessels en route amid challenging Khareef monsoon weather conditions.
  • The Caroline Bezengi, carrying roughly 800,000–1,000,000 barrels of Russian crude, grounded near the protected Hallaniyat Islands off Dhofar, prompting serious environmental alarms over endangered species and legal complications including lack of war‑risk insurance.
  • Satellite imagery and expert analysis indicate the oil spill has expanded dramatically—covering hundreds to over 2,000 km² and reaching Omani shorelines—raising concerns of one of the worst spills in years and prompting urgent international remediation efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the tanker Caroline Bezengi?
The Caroline Bezengi ran aground off the Omani coast on June 30, leaking oil and prompting an emergency salvage operation.
Who is handling the salvage operation of the Caroline Bezengi?
British maritime security company Ambrey is leading the salvage, working with Omani authorities and an international oil spill response firm.
How much oil was the Caroline Bezengi carrying?
The tanker was carrying an estimated 800,000 barrels of Russian oil when it ran aground.
What environmental risks are associated with the Caroline Bezengi oil spill?
The spill threatens wildlife in a nearby Omani marine nature reserve, including Arabian Sea humpback whales and Socotra cormorants.
What challenges are affecting the salvage efforts?
The salvage is complicated by adverse weather due to the Khareef monsoon in Oman's Dhofar region.

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