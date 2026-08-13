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Russia's Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, samples fish roe, media say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, samples fish roe, media say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Politics International Relations Russia

Putin Makes Landmark Visit to Disputed Kuril Islands, Samples Local Delicacies

Russian President's Historic Trip to Iturup Island

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iturup, an island in the disputed Kuril Islands chain claimed by both Russia and Japan, state news agency TASS said on Thursday.

Background: The Kuril Islands Dispute

The neighbours never signed a formal World War Two peace treaty as the main hurdle was the unresolved territorial dispute over the islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.

Highlights of Putin's Visit

Tour of Yasny Fish-Processing Plant

On the trip, described by TASS as Putin's first in person to the island chain, he visited the Yasny fish-processing plant on Iturup, after overseeing navy drills in Russia's far east.

Sampling Local Seafood

Putin Observes and Tastes Regional Specialties

Vesti TV channel images showed Putin in a dark suit, standing in a room looking at two large tuna and halibut on a table, as two officials spoke about fishing and the migratory behaviour of fish. He also stopped to try local fish roe.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin’s visit underscores Russia’s administration and economic activity in the Southern Kurils, which it controls but Japan claims as its Northern Territories.
  • The islands have prevented Japan and Russia from signing a formal World War II peace treaty, with the 1956 Soviet‑Japanese Joint Declaration offering only partial resolution (transfer of Shikotan and Habomai), while Iturup and Kunashir remain contested  (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The dispute stems from differing historical interpretations of treaties: the 1855 Treaty of Shimoda, the 1875 Treaty of Saint Petersburg, and post‑WWII agreements like Yalta, Potsdam, and San Francisco, all contributing to the unresolved status  (mofa.go.jp).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did President Putin visit the Kuril Islands?
President Putin visited the Kuril Islands to oversee navy drills and visit a fish-processing plant on Iturup.
What is the significance of the Kuril Islands dispute?
The Kuril Islands are claimed by both Russia and Japan, preventing a formal World War Two peace treaty between the two countries.
What did Putin do during his visit to Iturup?
During his visit to Iturup, Putin toured a fish-processing plant, observed local seafood, and tasted fish roe.
Has Putin visited the Kuril Islands before?
According to TASS, this was Putin's first in-person visit to the Kuril Islands chain.
What is the Japanese name for the disputed islands?
Japan refers to the disputed Kuril Islands as the Northern Territories.

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