Putin Makes Landmark Visit to Disputed Kuril Islands, Samples Local Delicacies

Russian President's Historic Trip to Iturup Island

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iturup, an island in the disputed Kuril Islands chain claimed by both Russia and Japan, state news agency TASS said on Thursday.

Background: The Kuril Islands Dispute

The neighbours never signed a formal World War Two peace treaty as the main hurdle was the unresolved territorial dispute over the islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.

Highlights of Putin's Visit

Tour of Yasny Fish-Processing Plant

On the trip, described by TASS as Putin's first in person to the island chain, he visited the Yasny fish-processing plant on Iturup, after overseeing navy drills in Russia's far east.

Sampling Local Seafood

Putin Observes and Tastes Regional Specialties

Vesti TV channel images showed Putin in a dark suit, standing in a room looking at two large tuna and halibut on a table, as two officials spoke about fishing and the migratory behaviour of fish. He also stopped to try local fish roe.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)