GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Finance

EU's unclear stance on Russian nuclear fuel holds back investments, Urenco CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Markets

EU's Delay on Russian Nuclear Fuel Ban Stalls Uranium Investments: Urenco CEO

Uncertainty Over Russian Nuclear Fuel Ban Impacts European Uranium Sector

By Kate Abnett and Forrest Crellin

BRUSSELS/PARIS, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Uncertainty over whether the European Union will ban Russian nuclear fuel is delaying investment in Europe's uranium enrichment industry, Urenco's CEO said, with the bloc still to rule on the matter despite a vow to cut dependence on Russian energy.

Current Status of Russian Nuclear Fuel in the EU

More than four years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nuclear fuel from Russia remains exempt from EU import bans or sanctions, despite the bloc introducing restrictions on its oil and gas.

The European Commission said in May 2025 it would propose a phase-out of Russian nuclear fuel, but has still not done this. A European Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industry Response and Calls for Political Guidance

"We need political guidance of what societies want from us. In Europe, that is missing. In the UK, we got it. In the U.S., we got it. Not in Europe," Boris Schucht said in an interview.

Asked whether this was costing Europe investments in uranium enrichment capacity, Schucht said, "Yes, of course it does".

"It's very difficult to make investment decisions when you know there are large over-capacities on the Russian side and they could easily come back," he said.

Investment Challenges and Market Uncertainty

INVESTMENT IN EUROPE REQUIRES CLARITY, CEO SAYS

Urenco is among the world's largest uranium enrichment companies, and is expanding capacity across its sites in Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and the U.S.

But further investments in Europe will depend on whether Russian exports could be redirected from the U.S. to the EU, which could happen if the bloc continues to accept Russian supplies, Schucht said.

"Do the former exports to the U.S. arrive in a few years in the EU? Then it does not make sense for us to expand our plans in the EU," he said.

International Policy Shifts and Industry Adaptation

The U.S. has an upcoming 2028 ban on Russian uranium, and this year committed $2.7 billion in public support to expand domestic uranium enrichment. The UK banned most Russian uranium imports in May.

Schucht said it was not up to industry to advise on whether to ban Russian nuclear fuel, but Western companies would be able to adapt their operations to cover short-term demand if the EU did this. 

Political and Economic Implications for the EU

EU officials told Reuters there was little political appetite to soon propose the ban, which is expected to meet opposition from big buyers of Russian nuclear fuel such as Slovakia, Hungary and France. 

France imported 39% of its enriched uranium from Russia in 2025, customs data showed. Russia provided 23% of the EU's uranium enrichment services in 2025 and supplied 16% of the bloc's natural uranium, EU data show.

Urenco's Financial Performance Amid Market Uncertainty

Urenco's order book grew by 28% in the first half of 2026, up €6 billion ($6.92 billion) from the end of 2025, financial results published on Thursday showed, with lifetime extensions of existing nuclear plants and demand for energy generation to serve data centres boosting orders.

($1 = 0.8673 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Forrest Crellin; Editing by Nina Chestney and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe’s uranium enrichment investments are delayed due to EU’s indecision on banning Russian nuclear fuel, despite Russia supplying around 23–24% of enrichment services to the EU (2024–25) (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • Under the REPowerEU roadmap, the EU pledged in May 2025 to phase out Russian nuclear inputs and required Member States to submit national diversification plans by end‑2025, but formal measures are still pending (commission.europa.eu).
  • Urenco is expanding globally—including a HALEU plant in the UK by 2031—but European expansion hinges on EU policy clarity, especially given U.S. and UK bans providing stronger investment signals (urenco.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Urenco delaying investments in European uranium enrichment?
Urenco is delaying investments due to uncertainty about whether the EU will ban Russian nuclear fuel imports, impacting long-term industry planning.
Is Russian nuclear fuel currently banned in the EU?
No, Russian nuclear fuel is not currently banned in the EU, unlike Russian oil and gas, leading to prolonged market uncertainty.
How does EU policy uncertainty affect the uranium industry?
Policy uncertainty makes it difficult for companies like Urenco to commit to expansion, as Russian supplies may continue to compete in the European market.
What are the positions of the US and UK on Russian uranium imports?
The US has a 2028 ban on Russian uranium and financial support for domestic enrichment, while the UK banned most Russian uranium imports in May.
Which EU countries rely most heavily on Russian nuclear fuel?
Countries such as Slovakia, Hungary, and France are major buyers, with France importing 39% of its enriched uranium from Russia in 2025.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Frasers buys Harvey Nichols out of administration

UK's Frasers buys Harvey Nichols out of administration

Image for Mighty Norway wealth fund warns of erosion in shareholder rights

Mighty Norway wealth fund warns of erosion in shareholder rights

Image for Risk firm Ambrey working to salvage ship spewing oil off Oman

Risk firm Ambrey working to salvage ship spewing oil off Oman

Image for Russia attacks Ukrainian port on Danube, Zelenskiy urges US to send Patriots

Russia attacks Ukrainian port on Danube, Zelenskiy urges US to send Patriots

Image for Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges

Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges

Image for Drugmakers curb Swiss reimbursement applications over US pricing concerns

Drugmakers curb Swiss reimbursement applications over US pricing concerns

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Diesel prices overtake jet fuel in Europe as global shortage widens
Diesel prices overtake jet fuel in Europe as global shortage widens
Image for Oil falls on weaker demand outlook and higher US stocks
Oil falls on weaker demand outlook and higher US stocks
Image for Porsche plans to discontinue Taycan production by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche reports
Porsche plans to discontinue Taycan production by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche reports
Image for Shein loses UK copyright lawsuit against rival Temu in key e-commerce ruling
Shein loses UK copyright lawsuit against rival Temu in key e-commerce ruling
Image for AI boom is starting to show in UK economy's performance
AI boom is starting to show in UK economy's performance
Image for Pound holds ground as sunshine and soccer boost confidence in UK economy
Pound holds ground as sunshine and soccer boost confidence in UK economy
Image for Dollar steadies after benign US inflation curbs Fed rate hike bets
Dollar steadies after benign US inflation curbs Fed rate hike bets
Image for Stocks rise with oil price below $90, euro edges up, Iran in focus
Stocks rise with oil price below $90, euro edges up, Iran in focus
Image for Birkenstock raises revenue forecast on strong demand, shares jump
Birkenstock raises revenue forecast on strong demand, shares jump
Image for The Doctor Copper Paradox: Why a Classic Economic Signal Is Getting Harder to Read
The Doctor Copper Paradox: Why a Classic Economic Signal Is Getting Harder to Read
Image for Roksolana Trach Advances Quantitative Cryptocurrency Market Research Through Structured Risk Assessment
Roksolana Trach Advances Quantitative Cryptocurrency Market Research Through Structured Risk Assessment
Image for EU curbs on Chinese solar inverters to bolster European suppliers, SMA Solar says
EU curbs on Chinese solar inverters to bolster European suppliers, SMA Solar says
View All Finance Posts