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Israel sends more troops to West Bank village besieged by Jewish settlers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics Israel Middle East

Israel Deploys More Troops as Settlers Besiege Qusra Village in West Bank

Escalation of Tensions in Qusra Village

By Ali Sawafta

Background of the Siege

QUSRA, West Bank, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Israel's military said on Thursday it had sent more troops to a West Bank village where settlers have trapped Palestinian families inside their homes, a siege the Palestinians say is aimed at forcibly displacing them from their land. 

The siege began at the weekend when Jewish settlers closed off the road to the three homes in the Palestinian village of Qusra and set up a tent in their front yards, refusing to allow anyone to enter or leave. The settlers had earlier cut off their electricity and water. 

Military Response and Involvement

Israel's military says it is trying to disperse the settlers from the area, even as a video from earlier in the week showed several Israeli men in green military garb joining the settlers in a morning prayer in the tent. The military said it was taking disciplinary action against any personnel involved. 

A day after troops deployed tear gas in a failed attempt to remove the settlers, the military said it had sent additional troops to Qusra "to carry out defensive missions and patrols in the area to maintain security and protect the area."

Humanitarian Impact on Besieged Families

The United Nations said in a statement that some 15 Palestinians including two children were "being trapped inside their homes in a state of terror, unable to attend to their basic needs and without access to water or electricity."

Besieged Families Appeal for Help

BESIEGED FAMILIES APPEAL FOR HELP

The military has come under increasing pressure to halt ​rogue land seizures by settlers emboldened by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin ⁠Netanyahu, which has spearheaded a rapid expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The two families under siege in the area say they have no food or medicine, and that the settlers have been damaging their property, throwing stones at their homes and shouting insulting language at them.

"We appeal to government institutions and to every free and honourable person to help us secure food and medicine," said Qusay Abu Reeda, a Palestinian-American who is trapped with his family inside one of the homes. 

International and U.S. Response

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said the Israeli military and police "have gone at our request to remove the Israeli terrorists doing this," adding: "The actions of those doing this to this family's home is criminal." 

Wider Context of Settler Activity in the West Bank

Palestinians say the Israeli military allows settlers to seize land and resources across the West Bank with impunity, including in areas where they hold Israel-issued ownership documents. 

Incidents of settler land seizures are especially common in areas on the outskirts of villages, like Qusra, which sits in an area under complete Israeli security control. 

Demographics and Settlement Expansion

The West Bank, territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, is home to some three million ⁠Palestinians and ​500,000 settlers. There are some 146 settlements in the West Bank, ​as well as 390 smaller outposts, according to the Israeli settlement watchdog group Peace Now.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Ismael Khader in Qusra; editing by Rami Ayyub, William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Israeli military increased troop presence in Qusra to conduct defensive patrols amid settler siege and cut-off of water and electricity for Palestinians (apnews.com)
  • Humanitarian agencies report that around 15 Palestinians, including children, are trapped without food, medicine, water or electricity; families appeal for external assistance (apnews.com)
  • The surge in settler violence and settlement expansion—backed by the Netanyahu government through approval of dozens of new settlements—raises concerns of forced displacement and de facto annexation of occupied territory (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Israel send more troops to the West Bank village of Qusra?
Israel sent more troops to Qusra to disperse settlers who trapped Palestinian families in their homes amid a siege aimed at displacing them.
What conditions are Palestinian families experiencing during the siege?
Palestinian families are trapped without food, water, or electricity, and have reported property damage and intimidation by settlers.
How has the international community responded to the Qusra siege?
The United Nations highlighted the plight of trapped families, and US officials have requested Israeli authorities to remove the settlers.
What actions is Israel's military taking against personnel involved with the settlers?
Israel's military stated it is taking disciplinary action against soldiers who participated in activities with the settlers.
What is the broader significance of the settler activity in the West Bank?
Settler land seizures are frequent in the West Bank, raising concerns over forced displacement and ongoing conflict in the region.

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