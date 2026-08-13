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UK regulator provisionally approves $4.6 billion for water companies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator provisionally approves $4.6 billion for water companies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Regulation infrastructure Water Utilities

UK Regulator Provisions $4.6B for Water Companies Infrastructure Upgrades

Ofwat’s Provisional Funding Approval for Water Utilities

Aug 13 (Reuters) - British water regulator Ofwat on Thursday provisionally approved funding of up to £3.4 billion ($4.59 billion) for 13 water utilities, clearing projects aimed at upgrading infrastructure and supporting new housing and data centre development.

Purpose and Impact of the Funding

"The newly agreed funding will help unlock much-needed new housing development and boost business growth across a range of sectors, as well as improving drinking water quality and the removal of PFAS and forever chemicals," Ofwat Executive Director for delivery Helen Campbell said in a statement.

Key Details of the Funding Allocation

Here are some details:

  • Five of the 13 companies have been allowed to recover funding through increases in customer bills between 2027 and 2030, including Thames Water, Severn Trent, Southern Water, and Wessex Water.
  • Of the total funding, £477 million will be used to address rising demand linked to housebuilding and data centre development.
  • United Utilities, which plans to invest in water infrastructure for data centres in east Manchester, received approval for £995 million, compared with the £1.11 billion it had requested.
  • The regulator is due to announce its final decision on funding in December.
  • Ofwat, the regulator for the water industry in England and Wales, said the funding would give companies access to money for priority projects, including data centres, ahead of the next regulatory cycle review in 2029.
Exchange Rate and Reporting

($1 = 0.7410 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofwat’s provisional approval of £3.4 billion supports infrastructure enhancements, new housing and data centre development, and PFAS removal efforts.
  • United Utilities will receive £995 million—below its £1.11 billion request—for infrastructure improvements in east Manchester tied to data centres.
  • This interim funding is critical for projects pending the next regulatory cycle, with final approvals expected in December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Ofwat provisionally approve for UK water companies?
Ofwat provisionally approved up to £3.4 billion ($4.6 billion) for 13 water utilities.
Which water companies are allowed to raise customer bills to recover funding?
Thames Water, Severn Trent, Southern Water, Wessex Water, and one other company can raise customer bills between 2027 and 2030.
What will part of the approved funding be used for?
£477 million will address rising demand from housebuilding and data centre development.
When will Ofwat announce its final decision on water company funding?
Ofwat will announce its final funding decision in December.
What is the significance of the newly agreed funding for water companies?
The funding aims to unlock new housing, boost business growth, improve drinking water quality, and help remove PFAS and forever chemicals.

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