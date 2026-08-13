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Finance

Large explosion rips through Italian munitions factory

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Explosion at Italian Munitions Factory Near Colleferro Shakes Local Industry

Details and Impact of the Colleferro Factory Explosion

Initial Reports and Emergency Response

ROME, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A powerful explosion ripped through a munitions factory near the town of Colleferro, southeast of Rome, on Thursday, with the blast heard for kilometres around.

Firefighters and police were at the site responding to a fire when the explosion occurred, reports said.

Statements from Local Authorities

"The situation is under control", mayor of Colleferro Giulio Calamita told reporters, adding that he was awaiting confirmation that there were no casualties or injuries.

About the KNDS Ammo Italy Plant

The blast hit a plant operated by KNDS Ammo Italy, part of the Franco-German defence group KNDS. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Production and Industry Role

KNDS Ammo manufactures medium- and large-calibre ammunition for land and naval defence systems, as well as solid propellants for aerospace launch vehicles, according to its website.

The company is among the contractors on European Defence Agency 155-mm ammunition framework agreements concluded in 2023, EU documents show.

Timing and Potential Consequences

Calamita said the explosion occurred during the summer vacation when the plant was closed, adding that otherwise "it would have been a tragedy". He said efforts were underway to put out the last fires.

Visuals and Media Coverage

Television footage had shown a large plume of smoke rising above the industrial site as emergency services worked in the area.

(Writing by Gavin Jones and Anna Uras, editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The blast happened at KNDS Ammo Italy’s Colleferro facility, known for producing medium- and large‑caliber ammunition and solid rocket propellants, and part of the Franco‑German KNDS group (reddit.com).
  • The plant is subject to Seveso regulations due to its production and storage of high-risk explosives and solvents on approximately 100 hectares (portaleseveso.isprambiente.gov.it).
  • Colleferro has a history of devastating industrial blasts, including a catastrophic BPD explosion in 1938 and another in 2007 at the predecessor Simmel Difesa plant (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the explosion occur?
The explosion took place at a munitions factory operated by KNDS Ammo Italy near Colleferro, southeast of Rome.
Were there any casualties reported from the explosion?
According to local officials, there were no confirmed casualties or injuries from the explosion.
Who operates the affected munitions factory?
The plant is operated by KNDS Ammo Italy, part of the Franco-German defence group KNDS.
What products does KNDS Ammo Italy manufacture?
KNDS Ammo Italy manufactures medium- and large-calibre ammunition and solid propellants for aerospace launch vehicles.
Was the plant operational at the time of the explosion?
The explosion occurred during the plant's summer vacation closure, minimizing the risk of casualties.

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