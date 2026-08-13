Porsche to End Taycan Electric Model Production by 2030, Sources Say
Porsche's Strategic Shift in Electric Vehicle Production
Discontinuation of the Taycan Model
FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Porsche AG plans to discontinue production of its electric model Taycan by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche cited sources as saying on Thursday.
Production Relocation Plans Abandoned
The carmaker has given up on initial plans to relocate Taycan production to its plant in Leipzig from its main plant in Stuttgart, the business magazine added.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)