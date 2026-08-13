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Porsche plans to discontinue Taycan production by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Porsche plans to discontinue Taycan production by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Porsche to End Taycan Electric Model Production by 2030, Sources Say

Porsche's Strategic Shift in Electric Vehicle Production

Discontinuation of the Taycan Model

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Porsche AG plans to discontinue production of its electric model Taycan by 2030, WirtschaftsWoche cited sources as saying on Thursday.

Production Relocation Plans Abandoned

The carmaker has given up on initial plans to relocate Taycan production to its plant in Leipzig from its main plant in Stuttgart, the business magazine added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Porsche will discontinue the Taycan line by 2030, dropping earlier plans to move production to Leipzig (newsroom.porsche.com)
  • This decision aligns with broader strategic shifts, including delaying new EV platforms and extending combustion and hybrid models amid weaker electric demand (newsroom.porsche.com)
  • Porsche has already axed Taycan wagon variants after 2026 and is streamlining model portfolio to address profitability pressures (caranddriver.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Porsche discontinue Taycan production?
Porsche plans to discontinue production of the Taycan electric model by 2030.
Was Porsche planning to relocate Taycan production?
Yes, initial plans considered relocating Taycan production to Leipzig from Stuttgart, but these have been abandoned.
Which plant currently manufactures the Taycan?
The Taycan is currently produced at Porsche's main plant in Stuttgart.
What source reported the production discontinuation?
The information was reported by WirtschaftsWoche, a business magazine.

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