Birkenstock Raises Annual Revenue Forecast on Premium Sandal Demand
Birkenstock Increases Sales Outlook Amid Strong Demand
Updated Revenue Growth Forecast
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Birkenstock raised full-year sales growth forecast on Wednesday, banking on resilient full-price demand for its premium sandals from affluent shoppers.
Fiscal Year 2026 Projections
The company now expects fiscal year 2026 revenue growth of 15% on a constant currency basis, compared to its earlier forecast of a 13% to 15% rise.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar in Bengaluru ; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)