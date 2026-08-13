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Birkenstock raises annual revenue forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Birkenstock raises annual revenue forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Birkenstock Raises Annual Revenue Forecast on Premium Sandal Demand

Birkenstock Increases Sales Outlook Amid Strong Demand

Updated Revenue Growth Forecast

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Birkenstock raised full-year sales growth forecast on Wednesday, banking on resilient full-price demand for its premium sandals from affluent shoppers.

Fiscal Year 2026 Projections

The company now expects fiscal year 2026 revenue growth of 15% on a constant currency basis, compared to its earlier forecast of a 13% to 15% rise.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sanskriti Shekhar in Bengaluru ; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Birkenstock raised its full‑year constant‑currency revenue growth forecast to 15%, signaling stronger demand than expected. (sec.gov)
  • Despite headwinds such as tariffs, inflation, and Middle East conflict, the company delivered 14% growth in Q2 and benefited from full‑price sell‑through. (sec.gov)
  • The strong performance is driven by premium closed‑toe styles and resilience in own retail and B2B channels, helping support higher pricing and full‑price demand. (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving Birkenstock's sales growth?
Resilient full-price demand for its premium sandals from affluent shoppers is driving sales growth.
What type of products are contributing to Birkenstock's increased revenue?
Premium sandals are contributing to Birkenstock's increased revenue.

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