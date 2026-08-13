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UK growth supports case for higher interest rates, BoE's Pill tells WSJ - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK growth supports case for higher interest rates, BoE's Pill tells WSJ

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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BoE's Huw Pill: UK Economic Growth Supports Higher Interest Rates to Tackle Inflation

Stronger UK Growth Data and Implications for Monetary Policy

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that stronger-than-expected British economic growth figures reinforced the case for higher borrowing costs to bring inflation back to target.

Monetary Policy Committee Decision

Pill, who was outvoted in a 6-3 decision by the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee to keep interest rates unchanged at the MPC's July meeting, said data showing the British economy grew 0.4% in the second quarter suggested the country was not heading into a sharp downturn.

Huw Pill's Perspective on Economic Outlook

"This goes in the direction of reassuring me that we're not entering a sharp downturn," Pill said in an interview with the Journal.

Inflation and Data Trends

"We’ve had 59 months of data in my time as a member of the MPC, of which three months have been at or below target," he added. "It matters to me."

(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • UK economy grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, easing concerns of a sharp downturn and reinforcing support for tighter monetary policy. (reddit.com)
  • Huw Pill, outvoted 6‑3 in July’s MPC decision, continues to advocate for raising Bank Rate, citing upside inflation risks and stronger growth data. (apnews.com)
  • Bank Rate remains on hold at 3.75% following the July MPC decision, though rising wage and energy pressures and Pill’s stance suggest higher rates may be needed ahead. (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Bank of England consider raising interest rates?
The Bank of England considers raising interest rates to help bring inflation back to its target when economic growth is stronger than expected.
What recent UK economic data did Huw Pill reference?
Huw Pill referenced data showing the British economy grew by 0.4% in the second quarter.
How did Huw Pill vote on interest rates at the MPC's July meeting?
Huw Pill was outvoted in a 6-3 decision to keep interest rates unchanged at the July MPC meeting.
What is the significance of recent UK growth data according to Huw Pill?
Huw Pill believes the stronger economic growth data reassures him that the UK is not entering a sharp downturn.
How often has UK inflation met target during Pill’s time on the MPC?
During Huw Pill's time on the MPC, only three months out of 59 have had inflation at or below the target.

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