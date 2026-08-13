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Headlines

Rotterdam port explosion causes one death, police say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Rotterdam Port Explosion Kills One, Injures Several; Investigation Ongoing

Details and Investigation of the Rotterdam Port Incident

Explosion and Immediate Response

AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - An explosion at the Netherlands' Rotterdam port has caused one death and wounded several others, a Rotterdam police spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that the cause of the explosion was still unclear and was currently being investigated.

Police Statement

"An explosion occurred on the Moezelweg (road) around 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT). We are investigating how this happened", Rotterdam police said in a post on X.

"The crime scene has been cordoned off."

Related Incidents and Company Response

Gunvor Energy Incident

Simultaneously, Gunvor Energy, which operates oil product storage tanks in the same area near the port, reported a separate "incident" during maintenance activity that had left at least several people injured on Thursday morning, a spokesperson said.

Company Cooperation

"We are cooperating with local authorities," the spokesperson for Gunvor said.

Power Outages and Possible Links

Local media reported that there had been several power outages at Rotterdam port earlier on Thursday.

Local safety authorities and police said they were still investigating if there was a link between the power outages and the blast.

Background on Rotterdam Port

The Rotterdam port, the largest in Europe, comprises an oil refinery and multiple petrochemicals facilities.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Inti Ladnauro; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • An explosion occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Moezelweg in Rotterdam port, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, with authorities cordoning off the scene as investigations continue (Reuters via AP) (apnews.com).
  • Gunvor Energy, operating oil storage tanks nearby, reported a separate incident during maintenance that injured several people; the company is cooperating with investigators (apnews.com).
  • Authorities are examining possible links between the blast and earlier power outages in the area, though the cause remains unclear (Reuters via AP) (apnews.com).
  • The Port of Rotterdam is Europe’s largest seaport, handling nearly 397 million tonnes of freight in 2024 and around 428 million tonnes in 2025, underscoring the potential impact of disruptions (Eurostat, Port Authority) (ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Rotterdam port?
An explosion occurred at Rotterdam port resulting in one death and several injuries. The cause is under investigation.
Where did the Rotterdam port explosion take place?
The explosion happened on Moezelweg near the Rotterdam port, the largest in Europe.
How many people were injured in the Rotterdam port explosion?
Several people were reported injured in the explosion, with one confirmed fatality.
Is the cause of the Rotterdam port explosion known?
The cause of the explosion is still unclear and is currently being investigated by local authorities.
Was there a connection between the port explosion and power outages?
Authorities are investigating if there is a link between several power outages and the explosion at Rotterdam port.

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