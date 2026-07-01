GBAF Logo
Tennis-Gauff survives scare, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Tennis-Gauff survives scare, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Tennis Wimbledon Grand Slam Sports News

Wimbledon: Gauff Escapes Early Exit as Sinner, Sabalenka Ease Into Third Round

Wimbledon Day Highlights and Key Matches

By Martyn Herman

Coco Gauff's Dramatic Comeback

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff managed to shrug off her Wimbledon gremlins in the nick of time to avoid another early exit on Wednesday after men's defending champion Jannik Sinner and women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka eased into the third round.

The day after seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams' comeback ended in defeat, the player who took the baton from the American great once again looked vulnerable on the grass but dug in to beat Solana Sierra 6-3 3-6 7-6(10-7).

Gauff, the seventh seed, looked on the brink of a third first-round loss at Wimbledon in four years as Argentina's Sierra served for the match at 5-4 in the third set.

But Gauff channelled the warrior spirit of Williams to drag herself back and, after producing a moment of magic at 7-7 in the tiebreak, she sealed victory with an ace to set up a third-round clash with fellow American Claire Liu.

Other Notable Matches

Golfers in the Royal Box

A clutch of European Ryder Cup winners watched from the Royal Box on Centre Court as top seed Sinner took on Portugal's Nuno Borges and after the hazards the Italian faced in his five-set win over Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in his opener, the 24-year-old kept it straight down the middle to reach round three.

World number 48 Borges had a set point in the second set, but Sinner was relatively untroubled as he raised his game at the pivotal moments for a 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 victory.

Sabalenka's Steely Performance

Sabalenka, bidding for her first Wimbledon title, was cruising against American McCartney Kessler but had to fight back from 5-2 down in the second set to win 6-1 7-6(9).

Kessler had two set points at 5-3 and another two in the tiebreak but four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka raised the intensity levels to set up a third-round firefight against big-hitting Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.

Sabalenka gave herself eight out of 10 for her first-round win over Teodora Kostovic and passed another test on Wednesday.

"She played incredible and played super aggressive and it was really tough to handle the second set and I am glad to have powered through," Sabalenka said.

Seeds Make Progress

Women's Draw

Osaka Shines in Second Round

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka swapped her first round "Kill Bill" kimono for a more toned down outfit for her second round clash against Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova but dazzled with her tennis as she won 6-3 6-2.

Other Women's Seeds Advance

Several other women's seeds progressed. Number 10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic beat China's Zhang Shuai to set up a third-round against Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew who impressed in her win against American Alycia Parks.

American teenager Iva Jovic, seeded 16th, easily solved the puzzle that is 38-year-old Tatjana Maria, beating the wily German slice-merchant 6-1 6-2.

Men's Draw

In the men's draw eighth seed Daniil Medvedev enjoyed a four-set win against Spain's Daniel Merida, French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli, seeded nine, beat Mariano Navone and Brazil's Joao Fonseca blazed past Dutchman Jesper de Jong.

American qualifier Michael Zheng backed up his opening win against British number one Cameron Norrie with a straight sets win against Colombia's Nicolas Mejia. He was joined in round three by fellow American Tommy Paul who claimed his second successive straight sets win, this time against Kwon Soon-woo.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Gauff overcame a near-loss—saving match points on Sierra’s serve at 5‑4 in the third set—and closed the tiebreak by winning the last six points, sealing victory with an ace.(apnews.com)
  • Jannik Sinner defended his title bid with a straight‑sets 7‑6(4), 7‑6(2), 6‑4 win over Nuno Borges, becoming the Italian with the most Grand Slam match wins (95) in the Open Era.(atptour.com)
  • Aryna Sabalenka was tested by McCartney Kessler, saving four set points in the second set before prevailing 6‑1, 7‑6(9); the win extended her record of consecutive Grand Slam tiebreak victories to a remarkable 21.(kwsn.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Coco Gauff perform in her recent Wimbledon match?
Coco Gauff survived a tough three-set match against Solana Sierra, winning 6-3 3-6 7-6(10-7) to advance to the third round.
Who did Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka defeat to reach round three?
Jannik Sinner defeated Nuno Borges, while Aryna Sabalenka beat McCartney Kessler to move into the third round.
Which other notable players advanced in Wimbledon?
Naomi Osaka, Karolina Muchova, Iva Jovic, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Joao Fonseca, Michael Zheng, and Tommy Paul all progressed.
What were the key moments in Gauff’s and Sabalenka’s matches?
Gauff saved match points and won in a tiebreak, while Sabalenka came back from 5-2 down in the second set before closing out in a tiebreak.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Cricket-Santner breaks stubborn England resistance to nudge New Zealand towards series win

Cricket-Santner breaks stubborn England resistance to nudge New Zealand towards series win

Image for Soccer-England seek to reignite World Cup momentum against Panama

Soccer-England seek to reignite World Cup momentum against Panama

Image for Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes

Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes

Image for Cricket-McCullum dismisses talk of rift with Stokes ahead of third New Zealand test

Cricket-McCullum dismisses talk of rift with Stokes ahead of third New Zealand test

Image for Cricket-Stokes withdrawn from Durham fixture at ECB request

Cricket-Stokes withdrawn from Durham fixture at ECB request

Image for Cricket-England's Root becomes second player to reach 14,000 test runs

Cricket-England's Root becomes second player to reach 14,000 test runs

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo
Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo
Image for Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company
Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company
Image for Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report
Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report
Image for Racism and intolerance have worsened in Britain, Starmer says
Racism and intolerance have worsened in Britain, Starmer says
Image for Motor racing-British hopes on a high for Silverstone weekend
Motor racing-British hopes on a high for Silverstone weekend
Image for Germany's DFB soccer association HQ searched in 2024 Euros ticket probe
Germany's DFB soccer association HQ searched in 2024 Euros ticket probe
Image for French government seen facing no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
French government seen facing no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
Image for Once in a 1,000-year chance to see Bayeux Tapestry in England makes for sell-out show
Once in a 1,000-year chance to see Bayeux Tapestry in England makes for sell-out show
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Ireland as Dublin takes over Council of EU presidency
Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Ireland as Dublin takes over Council of EU presidency
Image for Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police
Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police
Image for France sets presidential election dates
France sets presidential election dates
Image for US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping
US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping
View All Headlines Posts