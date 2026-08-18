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Hungarian prosecutors seek detention of Polish bus driver in fatal crash - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungarian prosecutors seek detention of Polish bus driver in fatal crash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Hungarian Prosecutors Request Detention of Polish Bus Driver After Crash

Details of the Fatal Bus Crash in Eastern Hungary

Incident Overview

BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors said on Tuesday they were seeking the continued detention of a Polish bus driver suspected of falling asleep at the wheel, resulting in a crash that killed 12 people and injured dozens in eastern Hungary early on Sunday.

A Polish bus carrying 57 pilgrims ran into a ditch and tipped over at around 1 a.m. on Sunday in eastern Hungary, ‌in an accident that a survivor described as "unimaginable".

Casualties and Injuries

Twelve people died at the scene or after being taken to hospital, three sustained life-threatening injuries, and 20 others were seriously hurt, prosecutors said.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Driver Detention and Suspicions

Police took the driver into custody and questioned him on suspicion of negligently causing a road accident resulting in mass fatalities. He did not make a statement, they said.

Prosecutors’ Statement

"According to the current state of the investigation ... the driver was incapable of safely operating the vehicle, he fell asleep due to fatigue," prosecutors said in a statement.

Legal Context and Pre-Trial Detention

Under Hungarian law, a suspect may be held in custody for a maximum of 72 hours without a court order, so prosecutors have requested that he be placed in pre-trial detention, citing concerns that he might flee or interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Background of the Bus Journey

The bus, which suffered the accident near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary, was returning to Poland from a shrine to the Virgin Mary at ​Medjugorje in southwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosecutors argue the driver was too fatigued to safely operate the bus and fell asleep, leading to the fatal crash.
  • Under Hungarian law, suspects may be held up to 72 hours without a court order, prompting prosecutors to request pre‑trial detention to prevent flight or interference.
  • The crash occurred near Mezőkeresztes on the M3 motorway around 1 a.m., and the bus had been carrying pilgrims from Bosnia and Herzegovina back to Poland.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Hungarian bus accident?
A Polish bus carrying 57 pilgrims crashed into a ditch in eastern Hungary, resulting in 12 deaths and dozens of injuries.
Why is the Polish bus driver being detained?
Hungarian prosecutors suspect the bus driver fell asleep at the wheel due to fatigue, causing the fatal crash.
How many people were killed and injured in the crash?
Twelve people died, three sustained life-threatening injuries, and 20 others were seriously hurt.
Where did the bus accident occur?
The accident took place near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary.
What legal actions are Hungarian prosecutors taking?
Prosecutors have requested that the driver be placed in pre-trial detention due to concerns about flight risk or interference with the investigation.

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