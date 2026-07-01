Harry Kane Inspires England to Last 16 With 2-1 Win Over DR Congo at World Cup

England Secures Dramatic Victory Over DR Congo

ATLANTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Captain Harry Kane came to England's rescue as they came from a goal down in a battling 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday to seal their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Match Highlights

Harry Kane's Heroics

• Kane rifled home the winner four minutes from time, after equalising in the 75th minute, spinning away from his marker before heading home Anthony Gordon's cross.

DR Congo's Early Lead

• Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a shock seventh-minute lead, the unmarked winger taking control of the ball wide in the box before drilling a low strike with his right foot to beat keeper Jordan Pickford at his near post.

Key Moments and Saves

England's Attacking Threats

• Congolese keeper Lionel Mpasi made excellent saves from Jude Bellingham and Kane, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocking a goalbound effort from Marcus Rashford.

DR Congo's Missed Opportunity

• At the other end, Yoane Wissa hit the post from inside the six-yard area before the break.

Looking Ahead

England's Next Opponent

• England will play Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing byu Ed Osmond)