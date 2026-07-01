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Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Harry Kane Inspires England to Last 16 With 2-1 Win Over DR Congo at World Cup

England Secures Dramatic Victory Over DR Congo

ATLANTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Captain Harry Kane came to England's rescue as they came from a goal down in a battling 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday to seal their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Match Highlights

Harry Kane's Heroics

• Kane rifled home the winner four minutes from time, after equalising in the 75th minute, spinning away from his marker before heading home Anthony Gordon's cross.

DR Congo's Early Lead

• Brian Cipenga gave DR Congo a shock seventh-minute lead, the unmarked winger taking control of the ball wide in the box before drilling a low strike with his right foot to beat keeper Jordan Pickford at his near post.

Key Moments and Saves

England's Attacking Threats

• Congolese keeper Lionel Mpasi made excellent saves from Jude Bellingham and Kane, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocking a goalbound effort from Marcus Rashford.

DR Congo's Missed Opportunity

• At the other end, Yoane Wissa hit the post from inside the six-yard area before the break.

Looking Ahead

England's Next Opponent

• England will play Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing byu Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • DR Congo stunned England early through Brian Cipenga’s low strike in the 7th minute, putting England on the back foot. (tbsnews.net)
  • Harry Kane leveled in the 75th minute and delivered the winner with a header in the 86th minute from Anthony Gordon’s cross, rescuing England. (reddit.com)
  • England will now face co‑hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on July 6, a daunting match given Mexico’s unbeaten run at the venue and recent knockout form. (themag.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored the winning goal for England against DR Congo?
Harry Kane scored the winning goal for England, completing his double in the final minutes of the match.
How did DR Congo take the lead in the match?
Brian Cipenga put DR Congo ahead with a low strike in the seventh minute.
What was the final score between England and DR Congo?
England won the match 2-1 against DR Congo.
Who will England face in the last 16 of the World Cup?
England will play Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium.
Where was the England vs DR Congo World Cup match played?
The match took place in Atlanta.

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