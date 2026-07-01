GBAF Logo
Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Politicians Europe

Czech PM Babis Admits $200 Million Agrofert Dividend Before Establishing Trust

Details of Andrej Babis' Agrofert Dividend and Trust Arrangement

Dividend Payment Prior to Trust Establishment

PRAGUE, July 1 (Reuters) - Czech billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday that he received a 4.25 billion crown ($200 million) dividend from his main company Agrofert last year before putting the firm into a trust, Czech media reported.

Addressing Conflict of Interest Rules

Babis says he moved Agrofert irrevocably to the trust this year to address Czech and European rules on conflicts of interest.

Agrofert, a conglomerate with agriculture, chemicals and food production businesses, is a recipient of EU farming and development subsidies.

Taxation and Financial Details

"Before I put the company into the fund, I was paid a dividend of 5 billion crowns," news website www.idnes.cz quoted Babis as saying. "Agrofert paid 750 million in tax from that."

EU Scrutiny and Ownership Structure

The European Union has been looking into whether Babis' arrangement meets EU rules, as he is a policymaker on the EU budget as a member of the European Council of national leaders.

He has insisted that neither he nor his family will regain actual ownership of Agrofert and that the setup is in line with EU and national rules.

Trust Statutes and Succession

Czech news website www.seznamzpravy.cz had earlier reported that the trust's statutes would hand control to his children after he leaves office.

Babis' Other Assets and Financial Standing

Worth $4.1 billion according to Forbes, Babis owns other assets, including dozens of health and fertility clinics across Europe, through his Hartenberg fund. He retained ownership of those assets after taking the government post late last year.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 21.2690 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Babiš received a substantial dividend (CZK 4.25–5 billion) from Agrofert last year before placing it into a trust, paying about CZK 750 million in tax.
  • He transferred Agrofert into an irrevocable blind trust (RSVP Trust) in February 2026 to comply with Czech and EU conflict-of-interest rules; financial oversight remains under scrutiny.
  • Reports suggest the trust’s statutes assign control of Agrofert to his children after he leaves office, raising further concerns about transparency and compliance.
  • Babiš’s net worth is estimated at around $4.1 billion (Forbes/WealthRank mid‑2026), largely tied to Agrofert, which benefits from EU subsidies, intensifying conflict-of-interest debate.
  • EU audits and Transparency International have previously flagged Babiš over conflict-of-interest issues due to Agrofert’s receipt of EU funds and his political role.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much was the payout Andrej Babis received from Agrofert?
Andrej Babis said he received a 4.25 billion crown ($200 million) dividend from Agrofert.
Why did Andrej Babis put Agrofert into a trust?
Babis moved Agrofert into a trust to comply with Czech and EU conflict of interest rules.
Will Babis or his family regain control of Agrofert?
Babis insists neither he nor his family will regain ownership of Agrofert.
Is the European Union investigating Babis' arrangement?
Yes, the EU is reviewing whether Babis' arrangement meets its conflict of interest rules.
What other assets does Andrej Babis own?
He owns other assets, such as health and fertility clinics across Europe, through the Hartenberg fund.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Portugal launches first open-source AI model, joining Europe's sovereignty push

Portugal launches first open-source AI model, joining Europe's sovereignty push

Image for Analysis-AI hopes and fears dominate global central bank meet

Analysis-AI hopes and fears dominate global central bank meet

Image for Rate cuts are not back on the table for Britain, Bank of England's Bailey says

Rate cuts are not back on the table for Britain, Bank of England's Bailey says

Image for Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report

Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report

Image for Russian fuel shortages boost EV charging use, Rosatom says

Russian fuel shortages boost EV charging use, Rosatom says

Image for Exclusive-LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub 

Exclusive-LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub 

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Racism and intolerance have worsened in Britain, Starmer says
Racism and intolerance have worsened in Britain, Starmer says
Image for Motor racing-British hopes on a high for Silverstone weekend
Motor racing-British hopes on a high for Silverstone weekend
Image for Germany's DFB soccer association HQ searched in 2024 Euros ticket probe
Germany's DFB soccer association HQ searched in 2024 Euros ticket probe
Image for French government seen facing no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
French government seen facing no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
Image for Once in a 1,000-year chance to see Bayeux Tapestry in England makes for sell-out show
Once in a 1,000-year chance to see Bayeux Tapestry in England makes for sell-out show
Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Ireland as Dublin takes over Council of EU presidency
Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Ireland as Dublin takes over Council of EU presidency
Image for Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police
Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police
Image for France sets presidential election dates
France sets presidential election dates
Image for US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping
US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping
Image for German prosecutors arrest man accused of ordering killings during Rwanda genocide
German prosecutors arrest man accused of ordering killings during Rwanda genocide
Image for Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottestJune ever
Spain attributes over 1,000 excess deaths to heat in second-hottestJune ever
Image for Poland warns Russia seeks to exploit Ukraine tensions with sabotage operations
Poland warns Russia seeks to exploit Ukraine tensions with sabotage operations
View All Headlines Posts