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Cycling-Pogacar wins record-equalling fifth Tour de France title, Van der Poel takes final stage - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cycling-Pogacar wins record-equalling fifth Tour de France title, Van der Poel takes final stage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 26, 2026

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Cycling Sports News Tour de France Championships

Cycling-Pogacar's Tour de France dynasty continues with record-equalling fifth title

Tadej Pogacar Secures Fifth Tour de France Title

By Vincent Daheron

Historic Achievement in Paris

PARIS, France, July 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar secured a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title on Sunday after safely navigating the final stage, won by Mathieu van der Poel, to seal a third consecutive crown in cycling's greatest race.

Joining Cycling Legends

The 27-year-old, affectionately known as "Pogi", only needed to avoid a race-ending mishap on the run into Paris to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a five-time Tour champion.

Final Stage Highlights

Breakaway on Montmartre

Van der Poel and Pogacar broke away on the final ascent of Montmartre with around 10 kilometres remaining and took a slender advantage into the run to the Champs-Elysees as the chasing group closed relentlessly.

Photo Finish Victory

Pogacar's challenge faded inside the final kilometre, but Van der Poel pressed on to secure victory in a photo finish ahead of teammate Jasper Philipsen, while Mads Pedersen completed the podium.

Overall Standings

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel finished second overall, with Mexico's Isaac del Toro completing the podium in third.

Pogacar's Dominance and Race Challenges

Stage Victories and Rival Withdrawals

Pogacar underlined his supremacy throughout the Tour by claiming five stage victories.

His path to a third straight yellow jersey became less complicated when two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, widely regarded as his principal challenger, withdrew after a crash on Stage 15.

Shortened Finale and Unique Records

The Tour's traditional finale in Paris was shortened after security forces were redeployed to help tackle wildfires near Bordeaux. As a result, Stage 21, which customarily takes the peloton into Paris before several laps of the Champs-Elysees, was reduced to 89 kilometres from the 133 originally scheduled.

This year's race also produced a remarkable first: no rider from France, Italy or Spain won a stage, making it the first Tour de France without a stage victory from any of the three nations that created and host cycling's Grand Tours.

Legacy and Conclusion

Pogacar's latest triumph caps three weeks of racing since the Grand Depart in Barcelona and further cements his status as the dominant rider of his generation.

(Reporting by Vincent Daheron; Writing by Pearl Josephine Nazare and Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Pogacar became only the sixth rider in history to win five Tours de France, securing his third straight title in Paris on July 26, 2026 (elpais.com).
  • Mathieu van der Poel took victory in the final stage into the Champs‑Élysées, capping the Tour’s finale (elpais.com).
  • Podium: Remco Evenepoel finished second overall, Isaac del Toro third—Del Toro also won the white jersey for best young rider (washingtonpost.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2024 Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar won the 2024 Tour de France, earning his fifth title.
How many times has Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France?
Tadej Pogacar has now won the Tour de France five times, matching the record held by four other champions.
Who won the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France?
Mathieu van der Poel won the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France.
Who finished second and third overall in the 2024 Tour de France?
Remco Evenepoel of Belgium finished second and Isaac del Toro of Mexico finished third.

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