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Cricket-Amateur player suspended in finger-clicking trickery furore

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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English Amateur Cricketer Suspended Amid Finger-Clicking Trickery Allegations

Suspension and Investigation Following Viral Incident

Background of the Allegations

July 29 (Reuters) - An English amateur cricketer at the centre of allegations of finger-clicking trickery has been suspended and will not play "for the foreseeable future", his club said on Wednesday.

The fielder, dubbed "Clicky Ponting" on social media in a punning nod to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, allegedly tricked umpires by clicking his fingers to make the sound of a ball nicking the bat as deliveries were missed and caught by the keeper.

The video footage went viral on social media and made international headlines. 

Club and League Response

Saltburn Cricket Club's Statement

Saltburn Cricket Club, run by volunteers, said in a statement it was treating the allegations "with the utmost seriousness."

"The player at the centre of the complaint has been suspended and will not play again for the club this season or in the foreseeable future, pending the outcome of this investigation."

League Involvement

It said initial discussions between club officials and the North Yorkshire and South Durham league had already taken place.

The league said on Tuesday it had received a formal complaint "regarding alleged incidents in a Division Two game on Saturday 25th July 2026."

Impact on Club and Community

Emotional Toll

Saltburn said it had been a distressing and stressful experience for all concerned and asked for 'personal boundaries' to be respected.

Current Standing

The club are top of the Division Two table with 10 wins from 15 matches.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • A video showing a Slip fielder clicking his fingers when the ball passed the batsman went viral, prompting accusations of deliberate deception and a formal complaint lodged with the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League
  • Saltburn Cricket Club has suspended the player for the rest of the season pending investigation and emphasized the seriousness of the allegations
  • The incident has ignited widespread attention beyond village cricket—dubbed “Clickgate” on social media—and sparked debate over proportionality, integrity, and the pressures on grassroots sport

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the amateur cricketer suspended?
He was suspended due to allegations of finger-clicking trickery during a match, pending investigation.
What is 'finger-clicking trickery' in cricket?
It refers to a player clicking their fingers to mimic the sound of a ball hitting the bat, allegedly to deceive umpires.
What actions have Saltburn Cricket Club taken?
The club suspended the player, is treating the situation seriously, and is cooperating with the league's investigation.
Has the league responded to the incident?
The North Yorkshire and South Durham league received a formal complaint and began discussions with the club.
Where did the incident occur?
The incident took place during a Division Two match involving Saltburn Cricket Club in England.

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