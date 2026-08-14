British Cyclist Finlay Tarling Dies at 19 in Volta a Portugal Accident

Tragic Accident During Volta a Portugal

Details of the Incident

Aug 14 (Reuters) - British cyclist Finlay Tarling died following an accident that occurred during the eighth stage of the Volta a Portugal race, his team said on Friday.

Tarling, 19, was a Welsh time trial specialist who had joined the NSN Development Team last year.

Team Statement and Tributes

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today," his team said. "Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed."

Official Reactions

Race Officials' Response

Race officials said in a statement: "The organisation of the Volta a Portugal and the Portuguese Cycling Federation express their most heartfelt condolences to the family of Finlay Tarling, to his teammates, to the NSN Development Team, and to all his friends and loved ones.

"In light of this tragic event, the race will be neutralized until reaching Fafe and, as a sign of respect and mourning, the podium ceremony scheduled for today will not take place."

Details on the Accident

Portugal's RTP broadcaster said Tarling was hit by a non-race car driving in the opposite direction.

Condolences from Portuguese President

Portuguese President Antonio Jose Seguro expressed his condolences, saying Tarling's death had "plunged the peloton, the tournament and the host nation into mourning."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Tiago Brandao in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)