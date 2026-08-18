Trump Denies Iran Talks While Affirming Strait of Hormuz Operations

Current Status of U.S.-Iran Relations and Strait of Hormuz Operations

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there were no conversations taking place with Iran, and none were scheduled, adding that the Strait of Hormuz was open.

Trump's Statement on Iran Talks and Strait Operations

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Iranian Response and Demands

Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in comments published by state media on Tuesday that the Strait would remain shut until the U.S. met the conditions of an interim deal signed with Iran in June.

Conditions Set by Iran

These conditions include the U.S. lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting oil sanctions, releasing Tehran's frozen assets, and ending threats and military operations on all fronts, Qalibaf told parliament.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson, Susan Heavey and Daphne Psaledakis;Editing by David Ljunggren)