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Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Trump Denies Iran Talks While Affirming Strait of Hormuz Operations

Current Status of U.S.-Iran Relations and Strait of Hormuz Operations

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there were no conversations taking place with Iran, and none were scheduled, adding that the Strait of Hormuz was open.

Trump's Statement on Iran Talks and Strait Operations

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Iranian Response and Demands

Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in comments published by state media on Tuesday that the Strait would remain shut until the U.S. met the conditions of an interim deal signed with Iran in June.

Conditions Set by Iran

These conditions include the U.S. lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting oil sanctions, releasing Tehran's frozen assets, and ending threats and military operations on all fronts, Qalibaf told parliament.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson, Susan Heavey and Daphne Psaledakis;Editing by David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump insists no negotiations with Iran are underway, while maintaining naval blockade but claiming Hormuz passage is clear (citing Reuters).
  • Iran demands lifting of blockade, oil sanctions, release of frozen assets, and cessation of military threats before reopening the Strait (citing Reuters).
  • Diplomatic efforts continue via Oman, Qatar and other regional mediators amid volatile markets and elevated oil prices (citing AP and Reuters).

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any ongoing talks between the US and Iran?
President Trump stated there are no talks or conversations taking place with Iran and none are scheduled.
What is the status of the Strait of Hormuz?
According to Trump, the Strait of Hormuz is open and operating, with all water mines removed or detonated.
What conditions did Iran set for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran wants the US to lift blockades on Iranian ports, remove oil sanctions, release frozen assets, and end threats and military actions.
What is the current state of the naval blockade?
Trump said the naval blockade remains in full force and effect.

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