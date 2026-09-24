Swiss National Bank Favors 90% CET1 Backing for UBS’s Foreign Units
SNB's Position on CET1 Capital Requirements
Vice Chairman's Statement
BERN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A 90% Common Equity Tier 1 backing for UBS's foreign units is a good amount, SNB Vice Chairman Antoine Martin said on Thursday, a day after Switzerland's upper house of parliament voted on new banking regulations.
Financial Stability Perspective
Benefits of Increased CET1 Backing
More backing of foreign participations with CET1 capital is better from a financial stability perspective, Martin added, reiterating the central bank's previous position.
Preference for Full Backing
Full backing with 100% CET1 capital would have been even better, Martin said.
Reporting and Editing
(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, editing by John Revill)