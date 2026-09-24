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German home prices edge up but pace slows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German home prices edge up but pace slows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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German Home Prices Edge Up in Q2 2026 Amid Slower Growth

Overview of German Housing Market Trends in 2026

Continued Price Increases Despite Slower Growth

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German home prices rose slightly in the second quarter of 2026, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly gain as the property sector in Europe's largest economy seeks stability after a deep recession, data showed on Thursday.

Smallest Rise Since 2024

• The gain of 0.6% from a year earlier was the smallest rise since prices began increasing in late 2024.

Revised First Quarter Data

• It follows a downward revision for the first quarter, to a 1.2% increase compared with a preliminary 1.4% gain.

Regional and Economic Factors Impacting Prices

Urban Home Price Declines

• Prices of homes in the country's biggest cities dropped.

Interest Rates and Demand

Impact of Iran War on Mortgage Costs

• Higher interest rates in the wake of the Iran war have damped demand for property.

(Reporting by Tom Sims
Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Nominal residential prices rose only modestly—0.6% year‑on‑year in Q2 2026—the smallest quarterly increase since prices began climbing in late 2024, indicating cooling momentum. (kielinstitut.de)
  • Real‑terms valuations reveal broader weakness: while nominal prices edged up for single‑family homes and apartments, all residential segments fell year‑on‑year when inflation‑adjusted. (kielinstitut.de)
  • Investor and lender sentiment weakened amid geopolitical uncertainty: financing conditions deteriorated in Q2 2026, and commercial prices—including offices and retail—showed softening, particularly in major cities. (bf-direkt.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German home prices increase in Q2 2026?
German home prices rose by 0.6% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026.
Is the pace of German home price growth accelerating or slowing?
The pace is slowing, with the smallest increase since late 2024.
What impact have higher interest rates had on the German property market?
Higher interest rates after the Iran war have damped property demand.
Have home prices in major German cities increased or decreased?
Home prices in the country's biggest cities dropped during this period.

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