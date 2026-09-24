German Home Prices Edge Up in Q2 2026 Amid Slower Growth
Overview of German Housing Market Trends in 2026
Continued Price Increases Despite Slower Growth
FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German home prices rose slightly in the second quarter of 2026, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly gain as the property sector in Europe's largest economy seeks stability after a deep recession, data showed on Thursday.
Smallest Rise Since 2024
• The gain of 0.6% from a year earlier was the smallest rise since prices began increasing in late 2024.
Revised First Quarter Data
• It follows a downward revision for the first quarter, to a 1.2% increase compared with a preliminary 1.4% gain.
Regional and Economic Factors Impacting Prices
Urban Home Price Declines
• Prices of homes in the country's biggest cities dropped.
Interest Rates and Demand
Impact of Iran War on Mortgage Costs
• Higher interest rates in the wake of the Iran war have damped demand for property.
(Reporting by Tom Sims
Editing by Linda Pasquini)