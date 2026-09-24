Delivery Hero CEO Östberg to stay on beyond March 2027

Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg Extends Role Beyond March 2027
Delivery Hero Announces CEO Tenure Extension
Background on CEO Niklas Östberg’s Tenure
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero said on Thursday that its co-founder and CEO Niklas Östberg would remain chief executive beyond March 31, 2027, contrary to the plans it had announced in May.
Reasons for the Change in Leadership Plans
The company said the decision reflects a fundamentally changed situation related to an ongoing takeover offer.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Kira Britten in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)