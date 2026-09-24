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Delivery Hero CEO Östberg to stay on beyond March 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Delivery Hero CEO Östberg to stay on beyond March 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg Extends Role Beyond March 2027

Delivery Hero Announces CEO Tenure Extension

Background on CEO Niklas Östberg’s Tenure

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero said on Thursday that its co-founder and CEO Niklas Östberg would remain chief executive beyond March 31, 2027, contrary to the plans it had announced in May.

Reasons for the Change in Leadership Plans

The company said the decision reflects a fundamentally changed situation related to an ongoing takeover offer.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kira Britten in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • In May 2026, Delivery Hero announced that Östberg would step down by March 31, 2027, initiating a succession process as part of its strategic evolution (deliveryhero.com).
  • The decision to extend Östberg’s tenure reflects a “fundamentally changed situation” driven by Uber’s public takeover bid—a €41.50/share offer with acceptance running through November 5, 2026 (investor.uber.com).
  • Uber’s bid, backed by Delivery Hero’s management and supervisory boards, involves a plan to retain Berlin HQ until at least 2029 and expects offer completion in the second half of 2027 (deliveryhero.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is remaining CEO of Delivery Hero beyond March 2027?
Niklas Östberg, who co-founded Delivery Hero, will remain as CEO beyond March 31, 2027.
Why did Delivery Hero CEO's plan to step down change?
The decision for Niklas Östberg to stay was due to a fundamentally changed situation connected to an ongoing takeover offer.
When was it originally announced that Östberg would step down?
Delivery Hero had announced in May that Niklas Östberg would step down as CEO after March 31, 2027.
Who reported on the change in Delivery Hero's executive leadership plans?
Kira Britten in Gdansk reported the news, with editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak.

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