GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Schneider agrees takeover bid for Shelly at €70 per share - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Schneider agrees takeover bid for Shelly at €70 per share

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Schneider Electric Reaches €1.27 Billion Takeover Agreement for Shelly Group

Details of the Schneider Electric and Shelly Group Acquisition

Overview of the Takeover Agreement

Sept 24 (Reuters) - French industrial group Schneider Electric has reached a takeover agreement to buy smart device maker Shelly Group for €70 per share, the Bulgarian company said on Thursday.

Valuation and Offer Conditions

The offer, subject to an acceptance threshold of 95% of share capital, values Sofia-based Shelly at around €1.27 billion ($1.45 billion) excluding debt. Bloomberg News reported earlier on Thursday that the companies were nearing a deal.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8785 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The offer of €70 per share represents a premium over prior trading levels, signaling Schneider’s strategic expansion into IoT and smart home technologies. (marketscreener.com)
  • Shelly Group confirmed preliminary takeover discussions with Schneider Electric in July; this agreement builds on that momentum. (live.deutsche-boerse.com)
  • If the deal proceeds, it reinforces Schneider Electric’s growth strategy in smart device and building automation markets while providing liquidity to Shelly shareholders and aligning with Shelly’s recent strong performance. (corporate.shelly.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Schneider Electric's takeover bid for Shelly Group?
The takeover bid values Shelly Group at around €1.27 billion, excluding debt.
How much is Schneider Electric offering per Shelly share?
Schneider Electric is offering €70 per share to acquire Shelly Group.
What acceptance threshold is required for the Shelly takeover?
The offer is subject to an acceptance threshold of 95% of share capital.
Who reported on the potential takeover before the agreement was announced?
Bloomberg News reported earlier that the companies were nearing a deal.
Where is Shelly Group based?
Shelly Group is based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-Man Utd put chunks of Old Trafford up for sale

Soccer-Man Utd put chunks of Old Trafford up for sale

Image for Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released

Exclusive-US drafted a memo condemning UK over West Bank sanctions. It was never released

Image for Hungarian bond bulls bet on euro path as central bank cuts inflation target

Hungarian bond bulls bet on euro path as central bank cuts inflation target

Image for Morning Bid: Diplomacy takes a back seat

Morning Bid: Diplomacy takes a back seat

Image for Meta's Charm gadget carries CEO Zuckerberg's big AI ambitions

Meta's Charm gadget carries CEO Zuckerberg's big AI ambitions

Image for Oil prices fall as Iran says it is open to diplomacy to end the war

Oil prices fall as Iran says it is open to diplomacy to end the war

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Schneider Electric nears deal for smart device firm Shelly, Bloomberg News reports
Schneider Electric nears deal for smart device firm Shelly, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Australia says OpenAI agent hacked government website, checks for more breaches
Australia says OpenAI agent hacked government website, checks for more breaches
Image for Europe August car sales rise as EV demand offsets petrol, diesel slump
Europe August car sales rise as EV demand offsets petrol, diesel slump
Image for Ukraine sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea, Zelenskiy says
Image for US and Indian top diplomats discuss Russia sanctions bill signed by Trump
US and Indian top diplomats discuss Russia sanctions bill signed by Trump
Image for Hope fading for new Boeing deal during US-China summit, sources say
Hope fading for new Boeing deal during US-China summit, sources say
Image for Indian recyclers seek government intervention on EU waste ban proposal
Indian recyclers seek government intervention on EU waste ban proposal
Image for Dollar perched at two-month high as hot PMI fuels inflation fears, rate hike bets
Dollar perched at two-month high as hot PMI fuels inflation fears, rate hike bets
Image for Bonds shaky, oil eases off highs amid trade, peace talks
Bonds shaky, oil eases off highs amid trade, peace talks
Image for UK pledges £331 million to address climate-linked security risks
UK pledges £331 million to address climate-linked security risks
Image for Western countries increase support for slavery reparations, Ghana says
Western countries increase support for slavery reparations, Ghana says
Image for UK banks make first interbank transactions using tokenised deposits
UK banks make first interbank transactions using tokenised deposits
View All Finance Posts