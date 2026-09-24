Schneider Electric Reaches €1.27 Billion Takeover Agreement for Shelly Group
Details of the Schneider Electric and Shelly Group Acquisition
Overview of the Takeover Agreement
Sept 24 (Reuters) - French industrial group Schneider Electric has reached a takeover agreement to buy smart device maker Shelly Group for €70 per share, the Bulgarian company said on Thursday.
Valuation and Offer Conditions
The offer, subject to an acceptance threshold of 95% of share capital, values Sofia-based Shelly at around €1.27 billion ($1.45 billion) excluding debt. Bloomberg News reported earlier on Thursday that the companies were nearing a deal.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)