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UK's Raspberry Pi posts record first half on strong industrial demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Raspberry Pi posts record first half on strong industrial demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Raspberry Pi Hits Record First-Half Revenue on Surging Industrial Demand

Raspberry Pi's Financial Performance and Market Drivers

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Raspberry Pi reported record first-half revenue and core profit growth on Thursday and maintained an upbeat annual outlook, as strong pricing and industrial demand helped it weather soaring memory-chip costs. 

Shares in the Cambridge-based maker of single-board computers rose 15% in early trade, their biggest one-day gain since June 5.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Revenue and Profit Growth

• Adjusted core profit more than doubled to $40.3 million in the six months to June 30, and revenue jumped 90% to $256.9 million

Industrial and OEM Demand

• Performance was driven by robust demand from its industrial and original equipment manufacturer customer base, which uses its credit-card-sized computers in everything from factory automation and robotics to medical devices

Outlook for the Second Half

• Unit volumes are expected to be higher in the second half, thanks to strong demand

Strategic Initiatives and Future Planning

Memory Inventory and Production Goals

• It said it has sufficient memory inventory to meet its FY2026 production goals, while making strategic purchases for 2027

Profitability and Cost Management

• Raspberry Pi reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook

• It reiterated that its per-unit profitability will "moderate" as its stockpile of cheaper memory chips, secured in 2025, runs down.

Supplier Base and Production Capacity

• CEO Eben Upton said Raspberry Pi was broadening its supplier base and adding production capacity with Sony to navigate memory shortages.

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted H1 FY 2026 core profit more than doubled—at least $38 million—on 90 %+ revenue growth to ~$257 million, powered by strong industrial and OEM demand and favorable product mix (investegate.co.uk)
  • Shares jumped (~15–20 %) on June 5 to record highs on upbeat profit outlook as unit volumes topped expectations and the company flagged H2 margins would moderate as low‑cost memory buffers run down (investing.com)
  • Raspberry Pi confirmed sufficient memory inventory for FY 2026 production and is broadening its supplier base and tapping debt facilities to secure 2027 supply, while cautioning per‑unit profitability will ease once low‑cost inventory depletes (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Raspberry Pi's record first-half revenue and profit?
Strong industrial demand and higher unit pricing were the main drivers behind Raspberry Pi's record first-half revenue and profit growth.
How much did Raspberry Pi's adjusted core profit and revenue grow?
Adjusted core profit more than doubled to $40.3 million, and revenue increased by 90% to $256.9 million in the first half.
What is Raspberry Pi's outlook for the rest of the year?
Raspberry Pi reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook and expects higher unit volumes in the second half driven by continued strong demand.
How is Raspberry Pi managing memory chip costs and supply?
Raspberry Pi secured sufficient memory inventory for its FY2026 goals and is broadening its supplier base, including adding capacity with Sony.

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