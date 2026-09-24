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Poland seeks alternative plan for delayed PZU-Pekao insurance merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland seeks alternative plan for delayed PZU-Pekao insurance merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Poland Considers Alternative Plan Amid Delays in PZU-Pekao Insurance Merger

Delays and Alternative Strategies in the PZU-Pekao Merger

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Poland is seeking an alternative way to reorganise its biggest insurer PZU as legislative changes required to implement the initial plan face the risk of presidential vetoes, the state assets minister said.  

Background of the PZU-Pekao Merger

PZU, which has stakes in Pekao SA and Alior Bank of 20% and 31.9% respectively, said last year it planned to merge with Pekao, one of Poland's largest banks.

Original Merger Structure

Under the plan, PZU, which has more clients than any other Polish insurer, would be split into a holding company and a wholly-owned unit to run its operational insurance activity. 

Planned Holding Company and Merger Timeline

The holding company would then be merged with Pekao. However, the deal, initially expected to be completed by mid-2026, has been delayed because legal changes would be necessary under the original merger plan. 

Political and Legislative Challenges

Changing law has been made harder by political gridlock in Poland between the government, which is pursuing European Union-aligned policies, and President Karol Nawrocki, who represents the main opposition party, the socially conservative and nationalist Law and Justice party, or PiS. 

Exploring Alternative Scenarios

State Assets Minister Wojciech Balczun told reporters on Wednesday an alternative merger scenario, which would require fewer legal changes while maintaining the government's holdings or rights of companies within the holding, was possible.       

Potential for a New Holding Structure

"There are other ideas with a greater chance of success such as a holding structure that separates the holding company from banking and insurance operations," Balczun said.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Anna Koper; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The original merger plan, using a split‑and‑merge model, aimed to free up PLN 15‑20 billion in capital and was expected by mid‑2026, but requires amendments to four laws—a hurdle amid tensions between the government and President Nawrocki’s PiS party. (media.pekao.com.pl)
  • An alternative structure is being considered: a holding company separating insurance and banking operations, minimizing legal change while protecting the state’s ownership rights. (tokfm.pl)
  • The merger’s goal remains to simplify ownership, boost bancassurance efficiency, strengthen capital and lending capacity, and enhance value for shareholders and the Polish economy. (media.pekao.com.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the PZU-Pekao insurance merger delayed?
The merger is delayed due to the need for legislative changes that risk being vetoed amid political gridlock in Poland.
What alternative is being considered for the PZU-Pekao merger?
An alternative scenario involves a holding structure that separates the holding company from banking and insurance operations, requiring fewer legal changes.
What are PZU's stakes in Pekao and Alior Bank?
PZU holds a 20% stake in Pekao SA and a 31.9% stake in Alior Bank.
What was the initial timeline for completing the PZU-Pekao merger?
The original plan aimed to complete the merger by mid-2026.

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