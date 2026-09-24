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HSBC plans India equity broking return after 13 years amid IPO boom, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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HSBC plans India equity broking return after 13 years amid IPO boom, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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HSBC Returns to India’s Equity Broking Market After 13 Years, Eyes IPO Boom

By Gopika Gopakumar

HSBC's Strategic Re-entry into India's Equity Broking Business

Background and Motivation

MUMBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - HSBC is re-entering India's equity broking business after an absence of more than a decade, seeking to capitalise on a robust pipeline of share sales and rising demand from wealthy clients for equity market products, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The move marks a reversal of HSBC's decision to exit the domestic retail brokerage and depository business in 2013 and underscores the growing importance of India's capital markets and wealth management industry to global banks.

Rebuilding the Equities Platform

The London-headquartered bank has begun the process of rebuilding its equities platform in India and is hiring senior executives for cash equities and institutional broking roles, the people said.

"Looking at the phone penetration and everybody having direct capital market access, the idea is to have digital capabilities, and getting to retail brokerage business is an important element there," one of the people said.

The person added that interest among Indian customers for trading in international markets has also grown since the establishment of India's tax-neutral hub of GIFT City.

HSBC is likely to launch retail broking services over the next few months, the second person said.

The bank already holds a broking licence through HSBC InvestDirect Securities (India) Private Limited, which it plans to use to revive the business.

The people declined to be identified because the discussions are private.

HSBC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

Growing Interest in Equities

GROWING INTEREST IN EQUITIES

HSBC — now India's largest foreign bank by balance sheet — is one of the few foreign banks that still has a sizable consumer business in the country, and is pushing for a greater presence among affluent and wealthy customers.

Peers such as Citibank, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank have chosen to focus mainly on serving large institutions.

IPO Pipeline and Industry Moves

HSBC's re-entry into the broking business comes as India's equity markets continue to attract record participation from retail investors and a strong pipeline of initial public offerings. Several large IPOs are expected to come to market over the coming quarters, prompting global and local financial firms to expand their capital markets and broking capabilities.

The Economic Times reported in March this year that Barclays Plc is in advanced preparations to restart the equity capital market business in India, 10 years after the London-based bank shut it down as part of a global restructuring.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

HSBC’s Focus on Asia and Wealth Management

HSBC has in recent years sharpened its focus on Asia and wealth management, identifying India as a key growth market.

In a recent interview with Indian business news channel CNBC-TV18, HSBC Group CEO Georges Elhedery said that the bank is looking to increase investments in India with a growing focus on affluent customers.

HSBC India reported a net profit increase of 4% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, driven by higher revenue from corporate and institutional banking businesses.

In January, the bank received approval to open 20 branches across India, taking its total branch count to 46.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Gopika Gopakumar; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • HSBC exited Indian retail broking in December 2013 but retains an inactive broking licence via HSBC InvestDirect Securities (India) Private Limited, which it now plans to reactivate (business.hsbc.co.in).
  • Capitalising on a surge in IPO activity and growing retail investor participation, HSBC aims to rebuild its equities platform and launch retail broking services within months (economictimes.indiatimes.com).
  • SEBI records confirm HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) holds a perpetual equity broking registration, underpinning its structural capacity to re-enter the market (sebi.gov.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is HSBC re-entering the Indian equity broking business?
HSBC is returning to India's equity broking sector to capitalize on a strong pipeline of IPOs and increased demand from wealthy clients for equity products.
When did HSBC exit the Indian equity broking market?
HSBC exited the domestic retail brokerage and depository business in 2013.
How is HSBC planning to restart its broking services in India?
HSBC will revive its business using its existing broking license through HSBC InvestDirect Securities and is hiring senior executives.
What is driving renewed interest in Indian equity markets?
Record participation from retail investors and a strong pipeline of IPOs are prompting global banks to expand broking capabilities in India.
What recent growth has HSBC seen in its India operations?
HSBC India reported a 4% year-on-year net profit increase in H1 2026, driven by growth in corporate and institutional banking.

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