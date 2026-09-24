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Saab looks to expand in space sector with new partnerships - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saab looks to expand in space sector with new partnerships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Defence Space Industry Business Markets

Saab Targets Growth in Space Sector with Strategic Partnerships

Saab Expands Role in the Space Industry Through Collaborations

Strategic Cooperation Agreements

HELSINKI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Swedish defence group Saab said on Thursday it wants to take a broader role in the space industry by combining technologies and services from different companies into integrated systems, signing cooperation agreements with SSC Space, OHB Sweden and Ericsson.

Business Opportunities in Space-Based Solutions

• Saab said growing reliance on space-based solutions in communications, navigation, surveillance and early-warning systems was creating business opportunities for Swedish companies.

Saab’s Commitment to Defence and Security

• "With space becoming increasingly important for defence and security, Saab wants to contribute to a stronger and more coherent Swedish capability in this domain," Head of Strategy and Technology Marcus Wandt said.

Scope of the Agreements

• The cooperation agreements cover areas including satellite systems, launch infrastructure, ground services, mission support and communications technologies.

Financial Details

• The companies did not disclose the financial details of the agreements.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Saab aims to act as a system integrator across the Swedish space value chain, leveraging MoUs with SSC Space, OHB Sweden and Ericsson to merge technologies and services into cohesive systems.
  • The partnerships cover satellite systems, launch infrastructure (including Esrange), ground services, mission support and space‑terrestrial communications to boost connectivity, resilience and operational awareness.
  • This move aligns with Saab’s broader strategic emphasis on innovation, strategic partnerships and expansion of future‑capability domains such as space to strengthen Sweden’s defence and security posture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies has Saab partnered with for space sector expansion?
Saab has signed cooperation agreements with SSC Space, OHB Sweden, and Ericsson.
What areas are covered by Saab's new space sector partnerships?
The cooperation covers satellite systems, launch infrastructure, ground services, mission support, and communications technologies.
Why is Saab expanding its role in the space industry?
Saab aims to contribute to stronger Swedish defence and security capabilities as reliance on space-based solutions grows.
Did Saab and its partners disclose the financial details of their agreements?
No, the companies did not disclose any financial details.

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