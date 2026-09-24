Saab Targets Growth in Space Sector with Strategic Partnerships

Saab Expands Role in the Space Industry Through Collaborations

Strategic Cooperation Agreements

HELSINKI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Swedish defence group Saab said on Thursday it wants to take a broader role in the space industry by combining technologies and services from different companies into integrated systems, signing cooperation agreements with SSC Space, OHB Sweden and Ericsson.

Business Opportunities in Space-Based Solutions

• Saab said growing reliance on space-based solutions in communications, navigation, surveillance and early-warning systems was creating business opportunities for Swedish companies.

Saab’s Commitment to Defence and Security

• "With space becoming increasingly important for defence and security, Saab wants to contribute to a stronger and more coherent Swedish capability in this domain," Head of Strategy and Technology Marcus Wandt said.

Scope of the Agreements

• The cooperation agreements cover areas including satellite systems, launch infrastructure, ground services, mission support and communications technologies.

Financial Details

• The companies did not disclose the financial details of the agreements.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto. Editing by Mark Potter)