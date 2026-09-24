H&M Surpasses Q3 Profit Expectations, Projects September Sales Growth
H&M Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Positive Outlook
Q3 Operating Profit Exceeds Expectations
STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M on Thursday reported a bigger rise than expected in June-August operating profit, and said it expected sales in September to be up 1% in local currencies.
Sales Growth Projection for September
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn and Helen Reid, editing by Terje Solsvik)