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H&M's operating profit grows more than expected in third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

H&M's operating profit grows more than expected in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Markets Retail Earnings

H&M Surpasses Q3 Profit Expectations, Projects September Sales Growth

H&M Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Positive Outlook

Q3 Operating Profit Exceeds Expectations

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Swedish fashion retailer H&M on Thursday reported a bigger rise than expected in June-August operating profit, and said it expected sales in September to be up 1% in local currencies.

Sales Growth Projection for September

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn and Helen Reid, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit in Q3 (June–August) rose significantly above estimates, outpacing consensus forecasts of ~SEK 5.1 billion. (tradingview.com)
  • Profitability gains were supported by improved gross margin and tight cost management despite modest sales growth of ~1% in local currencies. (inderes.fi)
  • September sales are expected to grow 1% year‑on‑year in local currencies—indicating steady consumer traction heading into Q4. (inderes.fi)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did H&M report for its third quarter operating profit?
H&M reported a bigger rise than expected in its June-August operating profit.
What is H&M’s sales outlook for September?
H&M expects sales in September to be up 1% in local currencies.
When did H&M release its third quarter profit results?
H&M released its third quarter operating profit results on Thursday, September 24.
Which period does H&M’s reported operating profit cover?
H&M's reported operating profit covers the June-August period.

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