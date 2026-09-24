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Dollar perched at two-month high as hot PMI fuels inflation fears, rate hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar perched at two-month high as hot PMI fuels inflation fears, rate hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Dollar Surges to Two-Month High After Strong PMI Fuels Inflation Fears

US Dollar Strengthens Amid Inflation Concerns and Market Reactions

By Jiaxing Li

Dollar Index and Major Currency Movements

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The dollar clung to a two-month high on Thursday after a strong manufacturing reading reignited inflation fears and rate-hike bets, while a weak Treasury auction sent yields higher across the curve, providing fresh impetus to the US currency.

The broad dollar strength pushed the euro to $1.1378, a two-month low, while sterling languished near a three-month nadir at $1.3231. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of peers, held near a two-month high at 101.1.

Impact of Manufacturing Data and Treasury Auction

A stronger-than-expected purchasing managers' report overnight fanned new price concerns and a poorly received auction of five-year U.S. Treasury notes triggered a fresh round of bond selling, with five-year yields crossing 5% for the first time since 2007.

Federal Reserve Policy Outlook

The backdrop of rising inflationary risks and a strong economy means the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver more rate hikes, Governor Michael Barr said on Wednesday in comments viewed by markets as "forward guidance", pushing traders to pile into bets on a second straight policy tightening next month.

Market Sentiment and Analyst Commentary

"Given the relative strength of US growth and increasingly aggressive Fed rate-hike pricing, the US dollar continues to stand firm in its attraction to own," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Signs the US economy may be overheating are now firmly in focus, and policymakers may need to tighten further if inflation continues to surprise on the upside, he said.

Global Inflation Risks and Commodity Prices

Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Factors

Inflation risks were also amplified by a nearly 4% jump in oil prices on Wednesday after Iran's president vowed never to surrender, with markets also weighing US President Donald Trump's diesel export ban.

Rate Hike Expectations

Traders now see a nearly 70% chance of another increase when the US central bank next meets in October, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, up from the 50% probability a week ago.

Asian Currency and Market Reactions

Japanese Yen and Bank of Japan Policy

At 157.9, the Japanese yen hovered near its three-week low, with traders on alert for possible intervention after markets judged the Bank of Japan's rate hike to a 31-year high last week as insufficiently hawkish.

Japan's Manufacturing Activity

Data released on Thursday showed Japan's manufacturing activity rose at a slower pace in September from the previous month as output and new orders softened.

Australian and New Zealand Dollar Movements

The Australian dollar fetched $0.7035, down 0.07% ahead of the latest jobs data, and the kiwi traded flat at $0.5676.

Chinese Yuan and US-China Relations

Elsewhere, the offshore yuan traded flat at 6.7119 per dollar, as markets watched Chinese President Xi Jinping's first US visit in three years, a high-stakes meeting set to test ties as tensions linger over trade, technology, Taiwan and Tehran.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong KongEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • US business activity surged to its strongest level since July 2021, boosting bond yields and reinforcing Fed tightening bets (marketscreener.com)
  • The five‑year Treasury yield climbed above 5% for the first time since 2007 following a poorly received $70 billion auction, sparking broad curve pressure (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Japan’s manufacturing PMI slowed in September, while oil price jumps and geopolitical risks add to global inflation concerns and support dollar strength (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US dollar reach a two-month high?
The US dollar hit a two-month high due to a strong manufacturing PMI report, rising inflation fears, and renewed bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes.
How did the Treasury auction affect bond yields?
A weak auction for five-year Treasury notes led to bond selling, causing yields across the curve to rise and boosting the US dollar.
What impact did the PMI data have on inflation and rate hike expectations?
The higher-than-expected PMI data fueled concerns about persistent inflation and increased market expectations for another Federal Reserve rate hike.
How did other major currencies perform against the US dollar?
The euro and sterling both fell to multi-month lows, the Japanese yen hovered near a three-week low, and other currency pairs remained mostly flat.
What is the likelihood of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in October?
Traders now see a nearly 70% chance of another Federal Reserve rate hike in October, up from 50% probability a week ago.

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