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Finance

UK's Capricorn Energy agrees to revised terms of $396 million takeover offer from DNO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Capricorn Energy Accepts Revised $396 Million Takeover Offer from DNO

Overview of the Capricorn Energy and DNO Takeover Deal

Sept 17 (Reuters) - UK-listed Capricorn Energy on Thursday agreed to revised terms of a $396 million takeover offer from Norwegian oil firm DNO.

Key Details of the Revised Offer

Here are some details:

Financial Terms

• DNO said it will pay $5.214 in cash for each Capricorn share, compared to its earlier proposal of $4.224 in cash and $0.99 in dividend payouts.

Competitive Bidding Process

• Capricorn had agreed to DNO's proposal earlier in September, prompting its other bidder Genel Energy to drop out of the race.

• DNO, which is an operating partner of Genel's in Iraq's Kurdistan region, had attempted to buy out the latter unsuccessfully before competing with it to takeover Capricorn.

Industry Context

Middle East Oil Sector M&A Activity

• Dealmaking among oil companies operating in the Middle East is gathering pace as a surge in oil prices after the onset of the Iran war has enabled some energy firms focused on the region to pursue mergers and acquisitions.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • DNO’s revised offer delivers full US$5.214 in cash per share—eliminating reliance on a special dividend, giving shareholders greater certainty of value (globenewswire.com).
  • The all‑cash deal values Capricorn at approximately US$396 million (≈£292–£294 million), representing a significant premium over both the company’s recent share price and Genel’s earlier rival bid (tradingview.com).
  • The Capricorn board unanimously recommends the revised scheme, which consolidates DNO’s takeover after Genel Energy withdrew earlier in the process (globenewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the revised terms of DNO's takeover offer for Capricorn Energy?
DNO will pay $5.214 in cash per Capricorn share, up from $4.224 and a $0.99 dividend in the earlier proposal.
Why did Genel Energy drop its bid for Capricorn Energy?
Genel Energy dropped out after Capricorn agreed to DNO's takeover proposal earlier in September.
What has driven increased oil company mergers in the Middle East?
A surge in oil prices following the onset of the Iran war has enabled Middle East-focused energy firms to pursue more mergers and acquisitions.
Who are DNO and Capricorn Energy?
DNO is a Norwegian oil firm and Capricorn Energy is a UK-listed energy company involved in oil and gas.
What was DNO's previous involvement with Genel Energy?
DNO, an operating partner with Genel in Kurdistan, previously attempted an unsuccessful buyout of Genel before competing for Capricorn.

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