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German business morale rises more than expected in September, Ifo finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German business morale rises more than expected in September, Ifo finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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German Business Morale Exceeds Expectations in September, Ifo Finds

German Business Climate and Economic Indicators

Business Morale and Ifo Index Results

BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German business morale rose more than expected in September, a survey showed on Thursday, signalling that Europe's largest economy is weathering an energy price shock that has pushed fuel costs to record highs.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 89.9 in September from 88.8 in August. 

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 89.0.

Supporting Evidence for Economic Recovery

The reading is the third piece of evidence this week that a long-awaited recovery is taking hold.

Recent Economic Data and Forecasts

It follows flash PMI data on Wednesday showing German business activity expanding at its fastest pace in almost a year.

Also, the country's five leading economic institutes presented a joint autumn forecast that raised 2026 growth expectations to 1.3% from 0.6%.

Details on Ifo Expectations and Current Situation

Ifo's gauge of expectations rose to 90.4 from 89.1 in August, while companies' assessment of their current situation improved to 89.5 from 88.5, the institute said.

Political Implications and Government Response

Any pickup would be welcome for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, whose conservatives scored their worst state election result since 1949 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday as voters punished the government in part because of rising living costs.

Merz's government has decided to cut fuel taxes by €0.17 ($0.19) a litre from October 1 until the end of the year.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The Ifo business climate index climbed to 89.9 in September, surpassing the Reuters-poll forecast of 89.0 (versus 88.8 in August)(ifo.de).
  • Broader indicators reinforce the uptick: flash PMI showed fastest expansion in nearly a year, and a joint forecast from five major institutes raised 2026 GDP growth to 1.3%(bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de).
  • Despite energy cost pressures and logistical headwinds (e.g., low water levels), sentiment is improving—price expectations are easing, and industrial export optimism is rising(bundesbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Ifo institute report about German business morale in September?
The Ifo institute reported that its business climate index rose to 89.9 in September, up from 88.8 in August, surpassing analyst expectations.
What recent economic developments support signs of German recovery?
Evidence includes the improved Ifo index, flash PMI data showing expanding business activity, and economic institutes raising growth forecasts for 2026.
How has the German government responded to rising living costs?
The government decided to cut fuel taxes by €0.17 per litre from October 1 until the year's end to alleviate energy cost pressures.

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