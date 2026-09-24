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Oil prices edge lower as Iran says it is open to diplomacy to end the war - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices edge lower as Iran says it is open to diplomacy to end the war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Fall as Iran Considers Diplomatic Talks to Resolve US-Iran War

Market Reactions and Diplomatic Developments

By Arathy Somasekhar

Oil Price Movements

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, after climbing 4% in the previous session, as Iran said it remained open to diplomacy to end the US-Iran war, though the two countries remain far apart on ways to do so.  

Brent crude futures fell 94 cents, or 0.9%, to $102.13 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures eased 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $91.56.

Diplomatic Efforts and Stalemate

Iran's Position and Proposals

Iran and the United States remain divided over how to bring an end to their war, but diplomacy must continue, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, after Iran's president told the UN General Assembly that Tehran would never surrender to US pressure.  

Tehran was reviewing Washington's response to its peace proposals, which prioritise lifting a US naval blockade on Iranian ports and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the official said. 

Strait of Hormuz and Blockade Issues

A reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of Washington's naval blockade on Iran were discussed during indirect talks on Tuesday, the official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei said the Strait of Hormuz would not be reopened while Iran's conditions are not met.

US Response and Options

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that a deal with Iran would involve hard work over a period of time, adding that Trump also had military options.

Diesel Export Curbs and Market Impact

Traders also evaluated possible curbs on diesel exports.

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel futures were down about 5% in midday trading after website Politico said the Trump administration was preparing plans for a 90-day diesel ban, but the White House denied this.

However, Bloomberg reported later in the day, citing sources, that Energy Secretary Chris Wright told oil industry leaders to brace for possible US curbs on diesel exports in calls late Tuesday.

Wright had said earlier on Wednesday that a diesel export ban would not work even though US President Donald Trump said he would support it. Analysts and market watchers have warned that such a move would do little to ease high energy prices and could worsen global supplies and further disrupt economies.

US Oil Inventory Data

Meanwhile, US crude inventories rose by 3 million barrels to 426.4 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 641,000-barrel draw. Fuel stocks fell. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent fell to ~$102.13/bbl and WTI to ~$91.56, giving back part of prior gains.
  • Iran is reviewing US response to its peace overtures, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the blockade.
  • Talk of a US diesel export ban spooked markets, though Energy Secretary Wright and the White House denied any imminent ban.
  • Analysts warn a diesel ban could backfire by disrupting refinery operations and inflating global fuel prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall on Thursday?
Oil prices dropped as Iran signaled openness to diplomacy with the US, easing war tensions after a previous 4% price rise.
What are the latest oil price figures?
Brent crude fell 94 cents to $102.13 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate dropped 59 cents to $91.56 per barrel.
What is the status of the US-Iran conflict?
Iran and the US remain far apart on ending their war, but both stress the need for continued diplomatic efforts.
How did diesel export ban talks affect the market?
Rumors of a potential US diesel export ban led to a 5% midday decline in ultra-low-sulfur diesel futures.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in these talks?
A key Iranian demand is reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for global oil transport, during US-Iran negotiations.

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