Vistry Lowers Annual Profit Outlook Due to Strategic Turnaround
Vistry's Revised Profit Forecast and Business Strategy
Background on Vistry's Financial Performance
Factors Influencing the Profit Outlook
Contract Renegotiations and Deferred Deal Completions
Sept 24 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Vistry on Thursday lowered its annual profit expectations, as contract renegotiations, amid its turnaround plans, deferred deal completions.
Industry and Market Implications
Impact on Stakeholders
Investor and Market Reactions
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)