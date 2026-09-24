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Fragmented market prevents EU banks from financing bloc's ambitions, EBA chair says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fragmented market prevents EU banks from financing bloc's ambitions, EBA chair says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets

Fragmented EU Banking Market Hinders Ambitions, EBA Chair Warns

By Jakob Van Calster

Challenges and Implications of a Fragmented European Banking Market

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Europe's fragmented banking market is preventing lenders from achieving the scale needed to finance the continent's digital, economic-security and defence ambitions, the chair of the European Banking Authority told Reuters.

Current State of European Banks

While European banks remain highly capitalised and continue to post strong profits, they are constrained by a single market that is "not as single as it should be", François-Louis Michaud said in an interview on Wednesday.

Need for Financing Transformations

"We know that Europe needs to finance all those transformations: digital, environment, demographic, economic security and defence," Michaud said. "It's existential for the future of Europe."

European Commission Initiatives

The European Commission is pushing a competitiveness agenda aimed at mobilising investment for digitalisation, defence and economic security, while exploring ways to make cross-border banking easier and deepen the bloc's single market.

Barriers to Integration

Expensive National Differences

EXPENSIVE NATIONAL DIFFERENCES  

Michaud said mergers were not the only solution and that, from the EBA's perspective, greater cross-border lending and financial integration were equally important.

Regulatory and Structural Obstacles

Differences in tax, insolvency and consumer-protection regimes continue to make it expensive for banks to offer standardised products across the bloc and achieve economies of scale, he added. 

As a result, wholesale banking by European financial institutions has dwindled over time, with a growing share of funding provided by non-bank financial institutions, private-credit firms and players outside the bloc.

"Again, it's a question of scale to some extent, banks need to be able to scale up," Michaud said.

Efforts to Simplify Regulations

He said the EBA aimed to reduce unnecessary red tape, allowing banks and supervisors to focus on the most significant risks rather than "spend too much time and money just for compliance purposes per se".

With the Basel banking reforms now implemented and US regulators moving to ease requirements for some banks, Michaud said momentum was building behind efforts to simplify European rules, including the capital regime, while preserving resilience.

Competition with US Banks

Strengthening European banks is also necessary to compete with US rivals, he added, noting that many American lenders had substantial capital available for expansion and that some were looking beyond their traditional business lines and venturing into new markets. 

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • EU banks remain well‑capitalised and profitable but cannot reach needed scale due to fragmented single market.
  • Fragmented tax, insolvency and regulatory regimes make cross‑border lending costly and limit ability to fund digital, environmental, defensive transformation.
  • EU policymakers, including EBA and Commission, are pursuing measures to ease red tape, deepen integration and boost cross‑border banking to empower banks to meet bloc‑wide ambitions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European banks struggling to finance the bloc's ambitions?
Fragmented markets and regulatory differences prevent banks from achieving the necessary scale to support Europe’s digital, security, and defence ambitions.
What challenges do banks face in cross-border operations within the EU?
Banks face expensive differences in tax, insolvency, and consumer-protection regimes, making cross-border banking complex and costly.
What is the European Commission doing to address banking market fragmentation?
The Commission is pushing for a competitiveness agenda, mobilising investment, and exploring ways to deepen the bloc’s single market and facilitate cross-border banking.
How does the EBA plan to help European banks scale up?
The EBA aims to reduce unnecessary regulatory red tape, allowing banks to focus on significant risks and simplifying rules while maintaining resilience.
How are US banks outperforming their European counterparts?
US banks often have greater access to capital, enabling expansion and diversification into new markets, giving them a competitive edge over European banks.

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