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Volkswagen opens presales of second Xpeng joint model in China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen opens presales of second Xpeng joint model in China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Volkswagen Starts Presales of ID. UNYX 09, Second Xpeng Joint EV in China

Volkswagen Expands Electric Vehicle Strategy in China

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Volkswagen launched presales of its second model jointly developed with EV maker Xpeng in China on Thursday, expanding its electric vehicle offensive to catch up with Chinese rivals.

The new electric fastback sedan debuts as the German auto giant battles a deepening crisis in its largest market, driven by weaker sales and slimmer profit margins.

ID. UNYX 09: The Latest Model in the "In China, for China" Campaign

The model, ID. UNYX 09, is the latest offering in Volkswagen's "in China, for China" campaign, which aims to accelerate vehicle development and better compete with domestic carmakers like BYD or Geely.

Volkswagen and Xpeng Partnership

Volkswagen's partnership with Xpeng has been central to its China revamp strategy to fend off swift electrification, which led to the launch of its first Xpeng model, the ID. UNYX 08 SUV, earlier this year.

Sales Performance and Market Challenges

Despite that push, Volkswagen's deliveries to China fell 26% to 971,000 units in the first half of 2026, the company said in July, noting it was "unable to escape" the significant decline in the Chinese market. That was their lowest level in 16 years.

Rapid Production and Advanced Technology

New Sedan Brought to Production in Just Two Years

NEW SEDAN BROUGHT TO PRODUCTION IN JUST TWO YEARS

The current contraction in the Chinese market was equivalent to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Volkswagen's China chief said this week.

It has said the ID. UNYX 09 has been brought to production in just 24 months, about 30% faster, on its new China-based architecture.

Technical Specifications and Manufacturing

The mid- to large-size EV coupe is equipped with batteries from CATL, and Xpeng's VLA intelligent driving assistance system. It will be built at Volkswagen's Hefei plant, west of Shanghai, which also produces the ID. UNYX 08.

Priced from 199,900 yuan ($29,785) in presales, the new sedan will officially go on sale at the end of October.

Market Outlook and Future Plans

Competition and Expansion

In China, homegrown brands continue to erode the market share the German giant once held. Volkswagen plans to launch more than 20 battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models this year.

Volkswagen has partnered up with Xpeng since 2023 when it bought a 5% stake in the Chinese firm.

Xpeng's Broader Ambitions

Expanding beyond its work with Volkswagen, Xpeng plans to offer its technology to other foreign automakers, Reuters exclusively reported this month.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 6.7115 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Qiaoyi Li; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen launched presales for the ID. UNYX 09, its second Xpeng‑joint electric model, accelerating its "in China, for China" EV offensive.
  • The ID. UNYX 09 sedan hit production in just 24 months, features CATL batteries and Xpeng’s VLA ADAS, and starts at ¥199,900 ahead of late‑October sales.
  • Volkswagen’s China deliveries plunged 26% in H1 2026 to 971,000 units—the lowest since 2010—highlighting urgency of localized EV strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new Volkswagen-Xpeng joint model launched in China?
The new Volkswagen-Xpeng joint model is the ID. UNYX 09, an electric fastback sedan now available for presale in China.
How much does the Volkswagen ID. UNYX 09 cost?
The ID. UNYX 09 sedan is priced from 199,900 yuan (about $29,785) during presales.
Where is the Volkswagen ID. UNYX 09 produced?
The vehicle is produced at Volkswagen's Hefei plant in China, which also manufactures the ID. UNYX 08.
What is the significance of Volkswagen’s partnership with Xpeng?
Volkswagen's partnership with Xpeng is central to its strategy to accelerate EV development and compete in the Chinese market.
What technology is featured in the ID. UNYX 09?
The ID. UNYX 09 features batteries from CATL and Xpeng's VLA intelligent driving assistance system.

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