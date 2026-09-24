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UK's Halma raises annual margin forecast after strong first-half growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Halma Raises Annual Profit Margin Forecast on Strong First-Half Growth

Halma's Upgraded Profit Margin Outlook

First-Half Performance Drives Forecast Increase

Sept 24 (Reuters) - British health and safety device maker Halma on Thursday raised its forecast for its annual adjusted operating profit margin after a strong first half and the positive impact of recent acquisitions and disposals.

Revised Margin Expectations

The company said it now expects adjusted operating profit margin between 23.5% and 24.0% for the year ending March 2027, up from previous guidance of around 22.7%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong H1 performance: First‑half adjusted EBIT margin rose to ~22.8%, with 15.2% revenue growth and 26.7% EBIT growth (or 22.3% margin excluding one‑offs) (halma.com).
  • M&A and portfolio moves helped margins: Acquisitions (net of disposals) contributed positively—0.8% in H1 and helping support higher margins (halma.com).
  • Record investment and strategic strength: Halma continues high‑return delivery, backed by strong R&D spend (~£59 m in H1, 4.8% of revenue) and disciplined growth strategy (halma.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Halma's previous margin guidance?
Halma's previous guidance was around 22.7% adjusted operating profit margin.
What sector does Halma operate in?
Halma is a British health and safety device maker.

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