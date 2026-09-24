Halma Raises Annual Profit Margin Forecast on Strong First-Half Growth
Halma's Upgraded Profit Margin Outlook
First-Half Performance Drives Forecast Increase
Sept 24 (Reuters) - British health and safety device maker Halma on Thursday raised its forecast for its annual adjusted operating profit margin after a strong first half and the positive impact of recent acquisitions and disposals.
Revised Margin Expectations
The company said it now expects adjusted operating profit margin between 23.5% and 24.0% for the year ending March 2027, up from previous guidance of around 22.7%.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)