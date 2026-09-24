Verbio Sees Lower-Than-Expected Profit Forecast; Shares Slip After Outlook

Verbio's Financial Outlook and Market Reaction

Profit Forecast for Fiscal 2026/27

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Verbio on Thursday forecast higher core earnings for the financial year that started in July, but fell short of market expectations, sending the biofuel producer's shares lower in early trading.

Expected Earnings and Market Consensus

The German company expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between €210 million and €250 million ($239 million and $284 million) in fiscal 2026/27, up from last year's €194 million but below an LSEG consensus of €266 million.

Annual Sales and Share Performance

• Annual sales rose nearly 20% to €1.87 billion in 2025/26, as rising biofuel demand lifts selling prices

• Shares fell 2.3% in early Frankfurt trade

• As of Wednesday's close, the stock had lost nearly a third of its value since an end-March peak

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)