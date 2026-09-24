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Finance

Biofuel firm Verbio forecasts lower-than-expected core profit, knocking shares

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Verbio Sees Lower-Than-Expected Profit Forecast; Shares Slip After Outlook

Verbio's Financial Outlook and Market Reaction

Profit Forecast for Fiscal 2026/27

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Verbio on Thursday forecast higher core earnings for the financial year that started in July, but fell short of market expectations, sending the biofuel producer's shares lower in early trading.

Expected Earnings and Market Consensus

The German company expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between €210 million and €250 million ($239 million and $284 million) in fiscal 2026/27, up from last year's €194 million but below an LSEG consensus of €266 million.

Annual Sales and Share Performance

• Annual sales rose nearly 20% to €1.87 billion in 2025/26, as rising biofuel demand lifts selling prices

• Shares fell 2.3% in early Frankfurt trade

• As of Wednesday's close, the stock had lost nearly a third of its value since an end-March peak

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8790 euros)

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Verbio projects FY 2026/27 EBITDA of €210–€250 million, exceeding FY 2025/26’s €193.9 million but falling short of market forecasts (€266 million consensus)
  • FY 2025/26 performance saw nearly 20% sales growth to about €1.87 billion, driven by rising biofuel demand and strong production volumes
  • Since late March, the stock has lost almost a third of its value, with shares down 2.3 % in early trading on Sept 24, 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the annual sales growth for Verbio?
Annual sales rose nearly 20% to €1.87 billion in 2025/26.
How has Verbio's stock performed since the end of March?
Verbio's stock has lost nearly a third of its value since an end-March peak.

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