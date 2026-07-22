Google quarterly cloud revenue growth beats expectations

Google’s Cloud Revenue Soars 82% in Q2, Outpacing Estimates Amid AI Boom

Google Cloud’s Performance and Impact in the AI Era

Record-Breaking Revenue Growth

July 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly cloud revenue growth on Wednesday, as the Google parent benefited from strong demand for its cloud computing services from enterprises worldwide thanks to the AI boom.

Revenue at Google Cloud rose 82% to $24.8 billion during the quarter ended June, accelerating from the 63% jump reported in the preceding three months. Analysts on average expected a 64% increase, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Competitive Position in the Cloud Market

The third-largest cloud services provider behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, Google has seen demand surge as companies race to secure the cloud capacity needed to develop, train and run AI models, helping it land major deals with firms, including Anthropic.

Investment and Spending Trends

The robust cloud growth may ease some concerns over the company's hefty AI spending. Google has rapidly scaled up investments in data centers and advanced chips to build out its AI infrastructure, but investors have been worried whether the outlay would translate into sustainable revenue growth.

Industry-Wide AI Investment

Big Tech is expected to spend well over $700 billion this year primarily on AI, while Morgan Stanley has pegged the estimated spend at more than $1 trillion for the next year.

Challenges in Google’s AI Initiatives

While Google Cloud has made Alphabet a big beneficiary of the AI boom, the company's own AI efforts have lost some steam this year after it delayed the June launch of its next flagship model, Gemini 3.5 Pro.

Competitive Pressures in AI Development

That has left Google trailing in the AI coding tools market and fueled concerns on Wall Street, especially as Anthropic and OpenAI have consistently rolled out enterprise-focused upgrades, and Chinese open-source models have also gained strong traction.

Search Business and AI Integration

Google's Search business has emerged as a bright spot, with the company's AI initiatives drawing more advertising dollars.

AI Features Driving Engagement

Features such as AI Overviews and AI Mode have helped boost overall search queries and drive deeper engagement by allowing users to execute longer, conversational searches. Google has capitalized on the strong usage by expanding ads within those AI features.

Stock Performance and Market Outlook

Alphabet shares have been among the best performers in the "Magnificent 7" group of stocks this year so far, rising nearly 11%. But concerns over the Gemini delays, some high-profile executive departures and regulatory pressures have dragged the stock about 9% lower since the end of April.

Upcoming Industry Earnings

Rivals Microsoft and Amazon are set to report their quarterly earnings next week.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Aurora Ellis)