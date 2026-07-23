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UK's Burnham opens 'No10 North' to shift economic power from London - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Burnham opens 'No10 North' to shift economic power from London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Government Economy UK Politics Devolution

Burnham Opens 'No10 North' Office in Manchester to Decentralise UK Economy

Burnham's Manchester Move: Decentralising Economic Decision-Making

Opening of 'No10 North' and Its Significance

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will on Friday open a new government base in Manchester dubbed "No10 North" in a nod to his 10 Downing Street office in London, as he seeks to shift economic decision-making away from the capital.

Burnham, who became prime minister on Monday after succeeding Keir Starmer, is moving quickly to put his stamp on government, with the new base in northern England intended to signal a shift away from what he said was decades of economic decision-making centred in London.

Reviving the National Economic Council

The new prime minister, a former Greater Manchester mayor, will also use the office in the city to chair the first meeting of a revived National Economic Council, a cabinet-level body bringing together senior ministers and regional mayors to coordinate the government's economic growth strategy.

The council was first established in London during the 2008 financial crisis by Gordon Brown, the then prime minister, to coordinate the government's response to the economic downturn.

Burnham's Vision for Local Empowerment

Burnham described the new base as being "the situation room for making Britain better - the place we use to get power out of Westminster, into the hands of people at a local level, so that they can turn things around."

"The days of Whitehall resisting devolution are over, for good," he added.

Political Reactions and Operational Details

Opposition Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has questioned whether Burnham's focus translates to national government, saying he was "behaving like he's still the mayor of Manchester" and needed to focus on broader national challenges.

No10 North will initially operate from Heron House in central Manchester, a city-centre office building that houses Britain's intelligence, cyber and security agency northern hub.

Burnham is expected to work from the Manchester site each week, while other ministers will also regularly use the office, the government said.

Context and Broader Implications

Burnham has cast his premiership as a "circuit-breaker" from the politics of recent years. The move to open an office in Manchester reflects the former mayor's long-standing argument that power should be devolved from Westminster to cities and regions.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham launched No 10 North on July 23, 2026, transferring key economic growth and devolution functions from MHCLG to Manchester, signaling a major shift in government geography and structure.
  • The office will be headquartered at Heron House in central Manchester, initially led by Director‑General Sam Lister with Greater Manchester CEO Caroline Simpson as deputy chief of staff.
  • No 10 North will host the revived National Economic Council and serve as the “engine room” for localised strategy; critics like Kemi Badenoch question whether this regional focus can address broader national issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'No10 North'?
'No10 North' is a new government office in Manchester established by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to shift economic decision-making power from London to northern England.
Why is the UK government opening a base in Manchester?
The new Manchester office aims to decentralise economic power and decision-making, moving it out of London and into regional hands as part of broader devolution efforts.
Who will use the 'No10 North' office?
Prime Minister Andy Burnham, other ministers, and regional mayors will use 'No10 North' to coordinate government economic strategy and hold National Economic Council meetings.
What is the National Economic Council?
The National Economic Council is a cabinet-level body that brings together senior ministers and regional mayors to coordinate economic growth strategy across the UK.
Where is 'No10 North' located?
'No10 North' will initially operate from Heron House, a central Manchester office building that also houses government intelligence and security agencies.

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