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Hungarians and Slovaks share breakfast on Danube bridge that survived war and division - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungarians and Slovaks share breakfast on Danube bridge that survived war and division

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Hungarians and Slovaks Unite for Breakfast on Maria Valeria Bridge Over Danube

Celebrating Cross-Border Friendship on the Danube

By Krisztina Fenyo

The Historic Maria Valeria Bridge

ESZTERGOM, Hungary/STUROVO, Slovakia, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A historic bridge linking Hungary and Slovakia became an unlikely breakfast venue on Saturday, as locals gathered on the Danube crossing to celebrate friendship between the two neighbouring communities.

The Maria Valeria Bridge, which connects Esztergom in Hungary and Sturovo in Slovakia, has twice been destroyed and rebuilt since it first opened in 1895.

Destruction and Rebirth

In late 1944, as World War Two drew to a close, retreating German troops blew up its three middle sections. The bridge then lay neglected for nearly 60 years, forcing people to cross the border by ferry during decades of communist rule. It reopened in its original glory in 2001.

Community Breakfast Event

Bringing People Together

On Saturday, dozens of tables were laid out along the bridge for a community breakfast of croissants, ham, cheese and coffee. Participants from both towns were paired based on their interests and languages, encouraging new cross-border friendships.

Organizers and Participants

"I think the people of Esztergom and Parkany could mix a bit more," organiser Norbert Nagy said.

Ethnic Hungarians make up about 9% of Slovakia's 5.5 million people, and many live in Sturovo, known in Hungarian as Parkany.

"I met a really lovely and kind person here this morning on the bridge, so it was a great experience for me," said Mark Zelenak, who arrived from Esztergom.

Cross-Border Relations

Open Borders and Political Tensions

Hungary and Slovakia have shared open borders since both joined Europe's Schengen zone in 2007, although political tensions have occasionally surfaced over Slovakia's ethnic Hungarian minority.

Local Perspectives

But Laszlo Valacsay, who also took part in the breakfast, said such tensions were often stirred by politicians, while local people lived peacefully side by side.

"It was always generated, but not by the people, by us, who live here..no, no," he said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Fenyo, writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The Maria Valeria Bridge, opened in 1895, was destroyed twice—in 1919 and by retreating German troops on December 26, 1944—and lay unused until its EU‑funded reconstruction reopened it on October 11, 2001 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Since both countries joined the Schengen Area in December 2007, the bridge has facilitated cross‑border flow without controls, symbolizing European integration (en.wikipedia.org).
  • A community breakfast on the bridge this Saturday fostered new connections by pairing participants from both towns based on shared interests and languages, reinforcing peaceful local relations despite occasional political tensions over ethnic minorities.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Maria Valeria Bridge?
The Maria Valeria Bridge is a historic bridge over the Danube River that connects Esztergom in Hungary with Sturovo in Slovakia.
Why did locals gather on the bridge for breakfast?
Locals gathered on the bridge to celebrate friendship and build cross-border community ties between Hungarians and Slovaks.
How has the bridge's history affected the two communities?
The bridge has been destroyed and rebuilt multiple times, symbolizing resilience and shared history between the two communities.
When was the Maria Valeria Bridge reopened after destruction?
The bridge was reopened in 2001 after being neglected for nearly 60 years following its destruction in World War Two.
How do people cross the border between Esztergom and Sturovo today?
Since both countries joined the Schengen zone in 2007, the border is open, allowing free movement between the towns.

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