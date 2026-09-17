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Swiss upper house postpones vote on UBS rules until next week - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss upper house postpones vote on UBS rules until next week

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Swiss Economy
Swiss Parliament Postpones Decision on Stricter UBS Capital Rules

Swiss Parliament Postpones Decision on Stricter UBS Capital Rules

Parliamentary Debate and Proposed Banking Reforms

Background: Credit Suisse Collapse and UBS Acquisition

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland's upper house of parliament on Thursday postponed until next week a vote on new banking rules being drawn up for UBS following the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's governing Federal Council is pushing to tighten Swiss banking legislation in response to the demise of Credit Suisse, which UBS subsequently acquired.

Details of the Parliamentary Session

Postponement of the Vote

The upper house had been expected to vote on Thursday on the new rules, but the debate went on for so long that the chamber's president Stefan Engler said the session would be interrupted and brought to a conclusion next Wednesday.

Government's Rationale for Stricter Rules

The government argues stricter rules are necessary to protect taxpayers against the risk of another banking meltdown.

Proposed Capital Requirements for UBS

Overview of the Capital Demands

Its full suite of proposals for the banking overhaul would require UBS to hold an extra $20 billion in Common Equity Tier 1 capital. UBS describes the government's plan as excessive and says it would undermine its international competitiveness.

Compromise on Capital Structure

Foreign Unit Backing and Additional Tier 1 Capital

The higher capital demands hinge chiefly on making UBS back its foreign units 100% with CET1, though last month, an upper house committee passed a compromise that could let the bank use $13 billion in so-called Additional Tier 1 capital instead.

(Writing by Dave Graham, editing by John Revill)

Key Takeaways

  • The upper house postponed its vote on the UBS banking reform until next Wednesday following extended debate and interruption by chamber president Stefan Engler. (Reuters, Sept 17) (businesstimes.com.sg)
  • The Federal Council seeks to force UBS to hold roughly $20 billion more in high-quality CET1 capital to shield taxpayers from future bailouts. (Reuters, April & Aug) (onvista.de)
  • UBS calls the proposal excessive and says the added capital pressure would harm its global competitiveness. A compromise in the upper house committee suggests allowing $13 billion of AT1 capital instead of pure CET1. (Reuters, Sept 17; Aug 31) (businesstimes.com.sg)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Switzerland's upper house postpone the vote on UBS rules?
The vote was postponed due to a lengthy debate, and the session will continue next Wednesday.
What prompted the tightening of Swiss banking regulations?
The new rules are in response to the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, which was subsequently acquired by UBS.
What changes are proposed for UBS under the new banking rules?
UBS would be required to hold an additional $20 billion in Common Equity Tier 1 capital to strengthen its financial position.
How does UBS view the government's proposed banking reforms?
UBS considers the requirements excessive and believes they could hurt its international competitiveness.
What compromise has been suggested regarding UBS’s capital requirements?
A committee passed a compromise allowing UBS to use $13 billion in Additional Tier 1 capital instead of only CET1.

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