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Italian court rejects TIM's precautionary appeal in network tariff dispute - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian court rejects TIM's precautionary appeal in network tariff dispute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Italian Court Rejects TIM's Appeal in FiberCop Network Tariff Dispute

Milan Court Ruling and Implications for Telecom Italia and FiberCop

Background of the Dispute

MILAN, July 21 (Reuters) - A Milan court has rejected a request for precautionary measures filed by Telecom Italia (TIM) against KKR-backed FiberCop over new tariffs for access to Italy's main fixed-line telecoms network, grid owner FiberCop said.

The dispute centres on the terms governing TIM's access to the fixed-line network it sold to a KKR-led consortium in 2024 under a restructuring aimed at cutting the former phone monopoly's debt.

Details of TIM's Legal Action

Request for Precautionary Measures

TIM had asked the court, under a fast-track procedure, to order FiberCop to notify telecoms regulator AGCOM of the economic conditions set out in a long-term service agreement governing TIM's access to the network assets.

Court's Ruling and Reasoning

In a ruling issued on Tuesday, the Milan court rejected TIM's request, saying the interpretation of the Master Service Agreement (MSA) put forward by TIM was not supported by the contract, FiberCop said in a statement.

TIM declined to comment.

The court also said the prices set out in the MSA did not apply in areas subject to AGCOM's regulatory framework and ruled that FiberCop was not required to make the disclosure sought by TIM, the company said.

FiberCop's Response and Regulatory Context

Company Reaction

"FiberCop welcomes the decision of the Milan court, which fully rejected the precautionary appeal filed by TIM," the company said, adding the ruling confirmed the correctness of its conduct.

Regulatory Changes and Pricing Framework

AGCOM's Classification and New Regime

FiberCop revised its pricing framework after AGCOM in March classified it as a wholesale-only operator and granted it a lighter regulatory regime.

The decision removed previous cost-oriented price controls across most of Italy, replacing them with a "fair and reasonable" pricing assessment and giving FiberCop greater flexibility in setting tariffs.

Impact on TIM and Future Tariffs

Sources previously told Reuters that the new tariff scheme could result in dozens of millions of euros of additional annual costs for TIM. The new pricing framework is due to take effect from September 16 after a transition period.

(Reporting by Valentina ZaEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • The court ruled TIM’s fast‑track request to force FiberCop to notify AGCOM of access pricing lacked contractual basis, reinforcing FiberCop’s autonomy under the MSA.
  • AGCOM had designated FiberCop a “wholesale‑only” operator in March 2026, allowing it to shift from cost‑oriented to “fair and reasonable” pricing, reducing regulatory constraints.
  • TIM’s dispute could cost it tens of millions of euros annually under the new tariff regime, which is set to take effect from September 16 after a transition period.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the dispute between TIM and FiberCop about?
The dispute centred on new tariffs for access to Italy's main fixed-line telecoms network following TIM's sale of the network to a KKR-led consortium and FiberCop revising its pricing framework.
What did the Milan court decide regarding TIM's appeal?
The Milan court rejected TIM's request for precautionary measures, ruling that FiberCop was not required to disclose the pricing to AGCOM and confirming the correctness of FiberCop's actions.
How has FiberCop's pricing framework changed?
After being classified as a wholesale-only operator by AGCOM, FiberCop moved from cost-oriented price controls to a 'fair and reasonable' assessment, gaining greater flexibility in tariff setting.
What are the possible financial effects of the new tariffs for TIM?
Sources indicate that TIM could face additional annual costs of tens of millions of euros under the new tariff framework.

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