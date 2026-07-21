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Italy to use EU budget leeway to fund energy-relief measures in 2027-2028 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy to use EU budget leeway to fund energy-relief measures in 2027-2028

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Italy to use EU budget leeway to fund energy-relief measures in 2027-2028

Italy's Plan to Utilize EU Budget Flexibility for Energy Relief

Government Announcement and Strategic Intent

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Italy plans to use the European Union's so-called "escape clause" from the bloc's budget rules to fund measures aimed at softening energy costs in 2027 and 2028, a statement from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said on Tuesday.

In a meeting between Meloni and senior coalition figures, there was "broad agreement" on a proposal to use the EU's flexibility to help families and businesses cope with rising energy bills over the next two years, the statement said.

Context: EU Policy Changes Following Ukraine Crisis

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission ruled in March 2025 that all EU member states could increase defence spending by up to 1.5% of GDP per year for four years through 2028 without triggering disciplinary action.

Italy's Advocacy for Energy-Related Fiscal Leeway

Italy pushed ​strongly for the Commission to allow fiscal leeway for EU governments to spend on cushioning the effects of more ​expensive energy.

As a compromise, the Commission last month decided to allow EU countries to use 0.3% of GDP, out of the 1.5% of GDP of extra leeway already allowed for defence, to pay for investment that would help the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

Implications for Italy's Budget and Fiscal Targets

Meloni's plan to invoke the clause a year before a general election scheduled for 2027 suggests Italy is preparing to drop efforts to bring its budget deficit below the key 3% of GDP ceiling and exit the EU's ongoing excessive deficit procedure.

Under the latest multi-year budget framework unveiled in April, Italy had targeted a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 2.9% this year and 2.8% in 2027.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy plans to use EU fiscal flexibility (escape clause) to fund energy-cost relief, not just defence spending.
  • The European Commission allows up to 0.3% of GDP within the defence leeway for green energy and energy-security investments (europa.eu).
  • Italy’s deficit targets (2.8–2.9% of GDP) may be challenged by this move, suggesting continued reliance on EU leniency beyond its excessive deficit procedure (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU 'escape clause' Italy plans to use?
The EU escape clause allows member states budget flexibility to fund specific measures without breaching EU fiscal rules.
How will Italy use the EU budget flexibility?
Italy will allocate part of the EU budget leeway to fund relief measures that soften energy costs for families and businesses in 2027 and 2028.
What is the expected impact on Italy's budget deficit?
Italy may delay reducing its budget deficit below the 3% of GDP ceiling, focusing instead on energy-relief spending before the 2027 elections.
How much of the EU's fiscal leeway can go towards energy investment?
EU member states can use up to 0.3% of GDP of the extra allowed leeway for investments aiding the transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

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