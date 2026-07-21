Airbus Sets Sights on €13 Billion Adjusted Operating Profit for 2029
Airbus 2029 Profit Forecast and Financial Outlook
Projected Adjusted Earnings for 2029
July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus expects to reach between €12 billion ($13.69 billion) and €13 billion ($14.83 billion) in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in 2029, the European planemaker said on Tuesday.
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Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)