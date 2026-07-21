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Airbus targets adjusted operating profit of up to €13 billion in 2029 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus targets adjusted operating profit of up to €13 billion in 2029

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Airbus Sets Sights on €13 Billion Adjusted Operating Profit for 2029

Airbus 2029 Profit Forecast and Financial Outlook

Projected Adjusted Earnings for 2029

July 21 (Reuters) - Airbus expects to reach between €12 billion ($13.69 billion) and €13 billion ($14.83 billion) in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in 2029, the European planemaker said on Tuesday.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus targets adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of €12–13 billion in 2029, up from around €7.5 billion in 2026 guidance (airbus.com).
  • The company is scaling up production amid engine supply constraints—continuing to target A330 rate 5 in 2029 and A350 rate 12 in 2028—while expecting A320 narrowbody output to stabilize at 70‑75 per month post‑2027 (airbus.com).
  • Full‑year 2025 delivered record revenues (€73.4 billion) and EBIT Adjusted (~€7.1 billion); the new 2029 target underscores Airbus’s confidence in sustained demand and operational resilience (airbus.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Airbus's adjusted operating profit target for 2029?
Airbus aims for an adjusted operating profit between €12 billion and €13 billion in 2029.
What currency equivalents were reported for Airbus's profit targets?
The forecasted €12-13 billion in profit equates to approximately $13.69-14.83 billion.
Who reported on Airbus's financial projection?
The forecast was reported by Gianluca Lo Nostro and edited by Matt Scuffham.

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