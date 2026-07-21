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Lithuania questions Hungary's OTP bid for Baltic bank Luminor over Russian operations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lithuania questions Hungary's OTP bid for Baltic bank Luminor over Russian operations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Lithuania Questions OTP Bank’s Luminor Acquisition Over Russian Operations

Concerns and Regulatory Scrutiny Surrounding OTP Bank’s Acquisition

By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS, July 21 (Reuters) - Lithuania's central bank said on Tuesday that Hungary's OTP Bank's operations in Russia raise "legitimate questions" about its planned acquisition of Luminor Bank, the third-largest lender in the Baltics region.

OTP said late on Monday that it had agreed to buy Luminor Bank, subject to regulatory approvals.

Estonian-registered Luminor has significant operations in Lithuania and Latvia.

Regulatory Response and Process

"Lithuania's central bank has not received any documents for the planned transaction... yet the fact that the group is operating in Russia raises legitimate questions," a spokesperson for the central bank, Lithuania's banking regulator, said in an emailed response to a Reuters query.

Lithuanian and Latvian regulators will be consulted by the European Central Bank and the Estonian banking regulator as they rule on the deal, the spokesperson said.

Luminor’s Financial Standing

Luminor's total assets stood at €15.9 billion ($18.14 billion) in 2025, OTP said on Monday.

OTP Bank’s Russian Operations

Inability to Exit Russian Market

UNABLE TO EXIT RUSSIA

European Union and NATO members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been fierce supporters of Ukraine and critics of Russia.

OTP says on its website that it tried to exit Russia after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but was "unable to do so due to the changed regulatory environment".

Compliance and Sanctions

"Our activities in Russia are also focused on compliance with local and international law," the bank says on its website. It said it stopped lending to companies after the outbreak of the war.

"We also strive to comply with the applicable sanctions rules as strictly as possible in our payment services and have built numerous safeguards into our processes to filter out any potential sanctions violations based on verifiable information," the bank said.

Financial Transactions and Dividends

The Russian subsidiary paid €460 million in dividends in 2023-2024.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Lithuania’s central bank noted OTP Bank’s continued Russian operations as a regulatory risk for the Luminor acquisition, stressing no documentation for the deal has been submitted yet. (lsm.lv)
  • OTP asserts it tried to exit Russia after the 2022 invasion but couldn’t due to regulatory obstacles, though it has taken measures like ceasing corporate lending and enhancing sanctions compliance. (spglobal.com)
  • Luminor, the third-largest bank in the Baltics with significant Lithuanian and Latvian operations and €15.9 bn in assets in 2025, represents a strategic expansion, but the deal requires scrutiny by Baltic regulators and the European Central Bank. (lsm.lv)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lithuania's central bank concerned about OTP Bank's acquisition of Luminor?
Lithuania's central bank is concerned because OTP Bank continues operations in Russia, raising compliance and regulatory questions for the planned Luminor acquisition.
What is the status of OTP Bank's planned acquisition of Luminor Bank?
OTP Bank has agreed to buy Luminor Bank, but the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the central bank of Lithuania has not yet received any documents.
Why hasn't OTP Bank exited Russia?
OTP Bank states it attempted to exit Russia after the Ukraine invasion in 2022 but was unable to do so due to changes in the regulatory environment.
How much did Luminor's total assets and Russian dividends amount to?
Luminor's assets stood at €15.9 billion in 2025, and OTP Bank's Russian subsidiary paid €460 million in dividends in 2023-2024.
Which regulators will review the OTP-Luminor deal?
The European Central Bank and the Estonian banking regulator—consulting with Lithuanian and Latvian regulators—will review the OTP-Luminor deal.

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