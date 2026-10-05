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Spanish PM Sanchez calls snap election for November 29 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish PM Sanchez calls snap election for November 29

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Politics Elections Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Announces Early Election for November 29, 2023

Overview of the Early Election Announcement

Context of the Announcement

MADRID, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday called an early election for November 29 of this year.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Aislinn Laing)

Key Takeaways

  • Sánchez called the early election after Congress rejected two housing-decree laws, amid widespread protests over the housing crisis (euronews.com).
  • By law, a snap election must be held 54 days after the dissolution decree; with the announcement on October 5, November 29 is the first possible voting date (euronews.com).
  • The snap election reflects deepening political instability: Sánchez’s coalition is fragile, opposition parties are unified against housing reforms, and public pressure is mounting from mass protests (euronews.com).

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