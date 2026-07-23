Galderma Raises Full-Year Sales Guidance After Strong H1 2024 Performance

Galderma's Financial Results and Updated Outlook

Strong First-Half 2024 Sales Growth

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss skincare firm Galderma on Thursday reported a 24.6% jump in sales in the first half of the year and nudged up its full-year net sales growth guidance, citing double-digit growth in international markets and the U.S.

First-Half Sales Figures

First-half sales rose to $3.13 billion, and the company now expects net sales to grow 19-21% this year from a previous target of 17-20%.

Growth Drivers by Region and Product Category

The Zug-based company said it had registered double-digit growth in both international markets and the United States as well as in all product categories, chiefly driven by volume and complemented by favourable mix.

Full-Year Guidance and Market Considerations

Impact of U.S. Tariffs and Market Volatility

Galderma said its full-year guidance factors in manageable exposure to announced U.S. tariffs, along with the ability to absorb potential consumer demand deterioration in the second half, given a volatile political and macroeconomic environment.

Editorial Note

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Linda Pasquini)