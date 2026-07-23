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Switzerland's Galderma lifts full-year guidance after H1 sales jump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Switzerland's Galderma lifts full-year guidance after H1 sales jump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Galderma Raises Full-Year Sales Guidance After Strong H1 2024 Performance

Galderma's Financial Results and Updated Outlook

Strong First-Half 2024 Sales Growth

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss skincare firm Galderma on Thursday reported a 24.6% jump in sales in the first half of the year and nudged up its full-year net sales growth guidance, citing double-digit growth in international markets and the U.S.

First-Half Sales Figures

First-half sales rose to $3.13 billion, and the company now expects net sales to grow 19-21% this year from a previous target of 17-20%.

Growth Drivers by Region and Product Category

The Zug-based company said it had registered double-digit growth in both international markets and the United States as well as in all product categories, chiefly driven by volume and complemented by favourable mix.

Full-Year Guidance and Market Considerations

Impact of U.S. Tariffs and Market Volatility

Galderma said its full-year guidance factors in manageable exposure to announced U.S. tariffs, along with the ability to absorb potential consumer demand deterioration in the second half, given a volatile political and macroeconomic environment.

Editorial Note

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 net sales reached $3.13 billion, +24.6% year‑on‑year at constant currency, with all product categories and regions showing double‑digit growth (Injectable Aesthetics +12.1%, Skincare +16.4%, Therapeutic Dermatology +67.9%)
  • Therapeutic Dermatology, notably Nemluvio®, delivered standout performance with $433 million in H1 sales; Relfydess™ ramp‑up continues across 33 international markets
  • Galderma raised its full‑year net sales growth guidance to 19‑21% from prior 17‑20%, factoring in manageable impact from U.S. tariffs and potential weakening consumer demand amid macro and political volatility

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Galderma's sales increase in the first half of the year?
Galderma's sales rose by 24.6% to $3.13 billion in the first half of the year.
What is Galderma's updated full-year net sales growth guidance?
Galderma now expects its full-year net sales to grow by 19-21%, up from its previous target of 17-20%.
What contributed to Galderma's strong sales performance?
Double-digit growth in international markets and the US, plus increased volume across all product categories, drove the results.
How is Galderma managing risks from US tariffs and market volatility?
Galderma said its 2024 guidance considers exposure to announced US tariffs and possible demand changes amid a volatile economic environment.

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