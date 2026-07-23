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STMicro raises data-centre expectations after profit miss, shares tank - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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STMicro raises data-centre expectations after profit miss, shares tank

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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STMicro Raises Data-Centre Revenue Expectations After Q2 Profit Miss

By Nathan Vifflin

July 23 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics said it expects data-centre demand to boost revenue towards the end of the year, after reporting second-quarter core profit and a third-quarter sales forecast that missed expectations on Thursday.

The shares fell 14% in early trade.

STMicroelectronics Q2 Results and Future Revenue Outlook

Current Market Performance and Challenges

The Franco-Italian chipmaker, whose chips are used in cars, industrials and smartphones, has been trying to recover from a prolonged downturn in demand across its main markets, while looking to faster-growing areas such as AI-related data centres and satellite communications for growth.

Q3 Revenue Forecast

STMicro forecast third-quarter revenue of $3.70 billion, plus or minus 3.5%, compared with analysts' average estimate of $3.72 billion, according to LSEG data.

CEO Statement on Market Trends

"During the quarter demand increased further, with strong bookings in all end markets. We saw improved visibility and signs of tight supply in several product categories," STMicro CEO Jean-Marc Chery said in a statement.

"We anticipate a revenue growth acceleration in Q4, mainly driven by our engaged customer programs in AI datacenters and LEO satellite communication. We expect Q4 revenues to be above $4 billion," he added.

Financial Results and Contributing Factors

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $3.49 billion, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $3.39 billion, according to LSEG data.

However, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $679 million, well below market expectations of $797.7 million.

Reasons for Profit Miss

STMicro said the hit to profit came from impairment, restructuring and other phase-out costs. It also cited accounting effects from its acquisition of an NXP sensor business.

Data Centre Revenue Ambitions

The company raised its revenue ambition for data centres, saying it now expected the business to generate more than $1 billion in 2026 and well above $2 billion in 2027, assuming current demand trends and customer engagements continue.

Analyst Reactions

"While the Q3 revenue guidance missed perhaps because of a slower iPhone 18 ramp, the strong gross margin guidance and Q4 outlook points to a better than expected 2027," Jefferies analysts wrote in an early take note.

Jefferies said STMicro had "once again raised its revenue expectation for data centers", and that improved visibility, signs of tight supply in several products and inventories below target pointed to a strengthening backdrop.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $679 million missed analyst expectations (~$797.7 million), despite revenue of $3.49 billion beating estimates (~$3.39 billion) (newsroom.st.com)
  • Shares plunged 14% in early trade following the earnings release, even as STMicro reiterated its expectation of Q4 revenue above $4 billion (newsroom.st.com)
  • Data‑centre revenue forecast raised to ~$1 billion for 2026 (up from prior ‘nicely above $500 million’), and now expected to be well above $2 billion in 2027, reflecting surging AI‑infrastructure demand (newsroom.st.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did STMicro's shares fall after its latest earnings report?
Shares dropped 14% as second-quarter core profit and third-quarter sales forecasts missed analyst expectations.
What is driving STMicro's optimism for future revenue?
The company anticipates stronger demand from data centres, AI applications, and satellite communications to accelerate revenue growth in the fourth quarter.
How much revenue does STMicro expect from its data-centre business?
STMicro expects data centres to generate over $1 billion in revenue in 2026 and well above $2 billion in 2027.
What factors contributed to STMicro's lower-than-expected profit?
Impairment, restructuring, phase-out costs, and accounting effects from the NXP sensor business acquisition affected profits.
What were STMicro's revenue figures for the second quarter?
STMicro reported Q2 revenue of $3.49 billion, above analyst estimates of $3.39 billion.

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